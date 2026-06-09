Charta Health Joins athenahealth's Marketplace to Bring AI-Powered Chart Review to athenahealth Customers

Charta helps providers improve revenue integrity and meet payer-specific compliance requirements.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Charta Health, the AI chart review platform that delivers revenue uplift and guaranteed payer compliance for provider organizations, today announced an agreement with athenahealth, Inc. through the company's award-winning athenahealth® Marketplace program. Now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers, the newly integrated AI platform enables provider organizations to increase revenue by an average of 11% by automating pre-billing chart audits across every patient encounter. The athenahealth Marketplace empowers athenahealth customers to easily discover and implement solutions that meet their unique needs, fostering a more efficient and patient-centered approach to care.

Charta integrates directly with client EHRs, including athenahealth, to access and review charts for coding accuracy, compliance with payer-specific billing rules and documentation requirements, and clinical quality measures. By performing immediate, comprehensive, and fully customized chart reviews across every patient encounter, Charta delivers 100% pre-billing revenue integrity and documentation compliance. The Charta platform includes five solutions for provider organizations:

Autonomous coding : Charta can read encounter documentation across file types and accurately code every note, ensuring complete and compliant revenue capture across every encounter.

: Charta can read encounter documentation across file types and accurately code every note, ensuring complete and compliant revenue capture across every encounter. Revenue discovery : Charta identifies missed revenue opportunities that are supported by provider documentation, then corrects undercoding directly in the EHR or flags the chart for human review.

: Charta identifies missed revenue opportunities that are supported by provider documentation, then corrects undercoding directly in the EHR or flags the chart for human review. Payer compliance : Charta ensures codes comply with payer-specific rules and flags instances where documentation is insufficient to meet payer standards for the diagnosis or procedures.

: Charta ensures codes comply with payer-specific rules and flags instances where documentation is insufficient to meet payer standards for the diagnosis or procedures. Clinical quality measures : Charta analyzes documentation to compile clinical quality measures across every patient encounter and displays real-time performance data in customizable dashboards.

: Charta analyzes documentation to compile clinical quality measures across every patient encounter and displays real-time performance data in customizable dashboards. Provider feedback: Charta gives clinical teams access to comprehensive performance data on provider performance and can automate provider feedback with specific, personalized, and actionable scorecards.

"Most provider organizations are leaving significant revenue on the table because manual chart review can't keep up with the volume and complexity of today's billing environment. Charta was built to solve that problem at scale," says Justin Liu, co-founder and CEO of Charta Health. "Our integration with athenahealth means the practices that need this technology most can now access it directly within the workflow they already use every day."

As a new Marketplace partner, Charta joins an expansive, open ecosystem that enables integration with third-party applications, services, and systems to make innovative solutions available to more than 160,000 providers on the athenaOne network. The Marketplace allows athenaOne customers the ability to access and efficiently integrate with solutions that augment the functionality of the athenaOne platform, helping providers and administrators eliminate friction for patients while working to improve practice outcomes and financial performance.

To learn more about Charta's new integrated application on the Marketplace, please visit the Charta Health website or the Charta Health product listing page.

About Charta Health

Backed by Bain Capital Ventures, Charta Health is the AI chart review platform that delivers 11% revenue lift and guaranteed payer compliance by using AI to conduct intelligent pre-billing chart review across every patient encounter. By integrating directly with provider EHRs, Charta analyzes visit documentation to uncover missed revenue opportunities, identify compliance and care gaps, and automate provider feedback. Charta gives provider organizations across specialties 100% chart review coverage customized for their practice, along with comprehensive data insights for increasing revenue, reducing denials, optimizing clinical operations, and improving provider performance and care delivery—all at a fraction of the cost of human review.

About the athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, one of the largest healthcare app stores, offers customers a diverse range of integrated solutions and innovative applications designed to enhance the athenaOne experience. Nearly 75% of athenahealth customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has over 500 solutions across more than 60 medical specialties and capabilities that are integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's all-in-one solution that improves clinical effectiveness, patient experience, and financial performance. Learn more about our comprehensive Marketplace program at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program.

SOURCE Charta Health