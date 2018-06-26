Charter Advisory Group marks growth of ESG Investing and Corporate Executive Services Practices

While Charter's Tax Advisory Services Group (TAS) provides both affluent private clients and alternative investment firms with uniquely creative tax advice and services, the firm's wealth management capabilities are structured to enable the firm's advisors to be client advocates, to not only preserve and protect their wealth, but grow it through a truly objective platform.

Part of that platform is geared towards small and mid-sized charitable foundations and endowments to provide the most effective investment advice and counsel to each organizations specific mandate. As such, Charter Advisory is announcing its Socially Responsible Investing practice which focuses on ESG and SRI investing for not-for-profits and individuals.

Charter's capabilities also include the ability to counsel clients in the areas of Impact Investing and Venture Philanthropy, as well.

According to Mike Maglio, Managing Partner, "Responsible investing is not only meeting the values and socially responsible mandates of not-for-profits and families, but may provide investors potential long-term performance advantages. We can work very closely with investment committees to meet their ESG mandate with premier vehicle screening, and integrate them into a sound asset allocation."

Maglio adds, "Once viewed as a limiting factor when building a socially responsible portfolio, we now view ESG/SRI as a potential volatility stabilizing force given the elimination of politically and socially charged industries and investments."

Offering such deep expertise in specialized areas coupled with such a diversified service platform affords Charter Advisory to offer truly holistic and bespoke advice to clients. In addition to Charter's announcement regarding their ESG/SRI investment practice, the firm is growing its Corporate Executive Services practice (CES). CES caters to the needs of senior executives to assist them in managing their overall financial picture. It allows executive clients to select what specialty areas they need help with, or to use a generalized financial counseling service to quarterback their financial oversight.

Recently the firm announced the growth of its Matrimonial Law Support practice as part of Charter's Planning & Consulting Services group. The Matrimonial Law practice works with attorneys and their clients in addressing the various nuances of complex assets and compensation & benefits plans to best navigate the financial aspects of divorce and mediation proceedings.

For more information, please visit www.charteradvisorygroup.com.

Media Contact: Mike Maglio, 1-908-325-1707, mmaglio@charteradvisorygroup.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charter-advisory-group-marks-growth-of-esg-investing-and-corporate-executive-services-practices-300671862.html

SOURCE Charter Advisory Group

Related Links

http://www.charteradvisorygroup.com

