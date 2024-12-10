Charter Air Direct Announces First Roundtrip Route Between Anguilla and San Juan, Puerto Rico

ANGUILLA, British West Indies, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Air Direct is proud to announce that it has arranged new jet charter air service with Freedom II Bermuda Limited ("Freedom II Bermuda"). The first charter flight between the island of Anguilla and San Juan, Puerto Rico, is December 15th, 2024. Charter Air Direct has arranged a convenient and reliable jet charter flight option for travelers and residents alike.

Enjoy a smooth and roomy 30-minute flight between the islands of San Juan and Anguilla, including a complimentary glass of “French Bubbly”.

Charter Air Direct has scheduled the 30-minute charter flights three days a week. Thursday flights depart from Anguilla-Clayton J. Lloyd Airport (AXA) at 9:00 AM and from San Juan's Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) at 4:00 PM. Saturday and Sunday flights will leave Anguilla at 1:00PM and depart from San Juan at 4:00PM. Freedom II, the airline operating the flights, has a fleet of Embraer 170 aircrafts, each accommodating 64 passengers. This aircraft provides a faster, roomier, and smoother experience thanks to jet capabilities to reach an altitude of 30,000 feet, flying above the clouds and weather systems.

With competitive fares starting at just $299 per flight segment (including all per passenger taxes), this route is ideal for vacationers. (Please review the Operator Participant Contract for terms and conditions of this air transportation service.) It also serves as a vital link for Anguilla's residents. Those needing to visit medical specialists, purchase specific supplies, or access other essential services in Puerto Rico will benefit greatly from this fast and reliable charter air service.

With over 20 airlines flying into San Juan, travelers will have more options to coordinate their travel from the mainland USA to San Juan, where they can board the charter flight from San Juan to Anguilla. Air travel to Anguilla also may be more affordable.

"We are thrilled to arrange direct jet charter flights from San Juan, Puerto Rico to Anguilla," said Jeff Cole, Director of Operations for Charter Air Direct. "We have selected Freedom II Bermuda Limited as the carrier, a carrier that adheres to the highest safety standards in the aviation industry. From experienced pilots to meticulously maintained aircraft, every detail is designed to ensure passenger peace of mind. Our commitment to affordability and exceptional service ensures that everyone, from travelers to residents, can benefit from the charter flights Charter Air Direct has arranged. This will drive economic development and tourism for Anguilla."

Cole also noted that Charter Air Direct, "is proud that Freedom II Bermuda holds certifications from WYVERN, ARGUS, and IS-BAO; independent benchmarks of safety and operational excellence."

"We are excited to welcome this new air service to Anguilla, providing visitors with a quick, convenient, and cost-effective way to reach the island," said Stacey Liburd, Director of Tourism. "We commend Charter Air Direct for their decision to introduce these flights, and we are grateful for their confidence in our island. Expanding access is the most effective strategy for boosting our arrivals, and we look forward to collaborating closely with our new partners as we develop our industry."

Charter Air Direct has arranged for Freedom II Bermuda to operate its modern, fuel-efficient aircraft. This will provide passengers with a comfortable and roomy travel experience. Charter Air Direct allows each passenger to check one bag and bring one carry-on bag. Complimentary "French Bubbly" will be served on board.

Charter Air Direct is dedicated to enhancing travel options in the Caribbean. As the charter service grows, additional exclusive routes to connect even more destinations in the region will be added.

For more information about Charter Air Direct and to book a flight visit CharterAirDirect.com or call their customer service line at 866-236-1394.

About Charter Air Direct

Charter Air Direct is a public charter operator. It has arranged charter flights with Freedom II Bermuda, an airline that offers quality and reliable services on modern aircraft. Charter Air Direct will launch its charter services between Anguilla, BWI and San Juan, Puerto Rico. The charter service will provide new air transportation services for this route, delivering a convenient, comfortable and safe, flight experience on aircraft that are roomier than the standard coach service. Freedom II Bermuda's aircraft take passengers to an altitude of 30,000 feet, ensuring a smooth 30-minute flight. Charter Air Direct is planning to expand its charter flight offerings to additional Caribbean Islands in the future. With Charter Air Direct there has never been a faster way to fly between Anguilla and San Juan, Puerto Rico in the comfort of an Embraer 170. For more information visit CharterAirDirect.com.

