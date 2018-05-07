Charter and CBS Corporation Announce Multi-year Content Carriage Agreement

The agreement also includes TV Everywhere and video-on-demand availability of programming from CBS and SHOWTIME to Spectrum subscribers in Charter markets across the country. Charter now has rights to live authenticated streaming on CBS.com, the CBS app and Charter's authenticated platform, giving their customers the ability to stream CBS' hit programming live online and across multiple devices. In addition, the authentication service SHOWTIME ANYTIME® will continue to provide Charter's SHOWTIME subscribers with unlimited access to acclaimed original series, hit movies, sports, documentaries, specials and much more online and on mobile devices. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"We are very pleased to extend and expand our partnership with Charter, which clearly recognizes the value CBS' industry-leading content brings to their viewers throughout the country," said Joseph Ianniello, Chief Operating Officer, CBS Corporation. "This latest deal once again helps us achieve our Company's economic and strategic goals, while delivering must-have content to viewers live and on demand whenever and wherever they want."

"We are pleased to have reached this agreement with CBS that reflects the importance and breadth of Charter's distribution and provides us expanded rights to provide our customers increased access to CBS' content both inside and, now for the first time, outside the home as well," said Tom Montemagno, EVP of Programming Acquisition, Charter Communications.

CBS-owned stations in Charter markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Boston and Minneapolis-St. Paul, and CBS-owned The CW affiliates in Tampa and Atlanta, will continue to be distributed to Spectrum subscribers. Charter, the country's second largest cable distributor, has over 27 million customer relationships.

About Charter

Charter (NASDAQ: CHTR) is a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Charter provides a full range of advanced broadband services, including Spectrum TVTM video entertainment programming, Spectrum InternetTM access, and Spectrum VoiceTM. Spectrum BusinessTM similarly provides scalable, tailored, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to business organizations, such as business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum ReachTM brand. More information about Charter can be found at www.charter.com.

About CBS Corporation:

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) is a mass media company that creates and distributes industry-leading content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. The Company has businesses with origins that date back to the dawn of the broadcasting age as well as new ventures that operate on the leading edge of media. CBS owns the most-watched television network in the U.S. and one of the world's largest libraries of entertainment content, making its brand — "the Eye" — one of the most-recognized in business. The Company's operations span virtually every field of media and entertainment, including cable, publishing, local TV, film, and interactive and socially responsible media. CBS' businesses include CBS Television Network, The CW (a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Warner Bros. Entertainment), Network Ten Australia, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Consumer Products, CBS Home Entertainment, CBS Interactive, CBS Films, Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, Pop (a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Lionsgate), Smithsonian Networks, Simon & Schuster, CBS Television Stations, and CBS EcoMedia. For more information, go to www.cbscorporation.com.

