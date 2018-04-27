Charter Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

Key highlights:

First quarter total residential and SMB customer relationships increased 261,000, compared to 355,000 during the first quarter of 2017, when excluding the impact of customer activity related to Legacy Bright House's seasonal customer plan in 2017. 1

As of March 31, 2018, Charter had 27.5 million total customer relationships and 52.5 million total PSUs.

In the first quarter, total residential and SMB video, Internet and voice customers increased by 225,000, with Internet net additions of 362,000, video net losses of 112,000 and voice net losses of 25,000.

First quarter revenues of $10.7 billion grew 4.9%, as compared to the prior year period, driven by residential revenue growth of 4.8%, commercial revenue growth of 5.3%, and advertising revenue growth of 5.6%.

grew 4.9%, as compared to the prior year period, driven by residential revenue growth of 4.8%, commercial revenue growth of 5.3%, and advertising revenue growth of 5.6%. First quarter Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $3.9 billion grew 6.5% year-over-year, and 6.8% when excluding 2018 mobile launch costs.

of grew 6.5% year-over-year, and 6.8% when excluding 2018 mobile launch costs. Net income attributable to Charter shareholders totaled $168 million in the first quarter, compared to $155 million during the same period last year.

in the first quarter, compared to during the same period last year. First quarter capital expenditures totaled $2.2 billion compared to $1.6 billion during the first quarter of 2017, primarily driven by in-year timing differences and Charter's all-digital initiative. First quarter capital expenditures included $186 million of all-digital costs and $17 million of 2018 mobile launch costs.

compared to during the first quarter of 2017, primarily driven by in-year timing differences and Charter's all-digital initiative. First quarter capital expenditures included of all-digital costs and of 2018 mobile launch costs. During the first quarter, Charter purchased approximately 2.0 million shares of Charter Class A common stock and Charter Holdings common units for approximately $683 million .

"Our integration remains on track, and we continue to drive higher penetration of our Spectrum products and fully deploy our operating strategy across the company. We have accelerated our financial growth, with 4.9% revenue growth and 6.5% Adjusted EBITDA growth in the quarter," said Tom Rutledge, Chairman and CEO of Charter Communications. "When our integration is completed, we will have created a unified infrastructure company, with one service and operating approach, offering customers fast, reliable bandwidth-rich connectivity products."

Key Operating Results



Approximate as of





March 31, 2018 (a)

March 31, 2017 (a)(j)

Y/Y Change Footprint (b)









Estimated Video Passings 50,258



49,379



1.8 % Estimated Internet Passings 50,040



49,101



1.9 % Estimated Voice Passings 49,358



48,308



2.2 %











Penetration Statistics (c)









Video Penetration of Estimated Video Passings 33.6 %

34.7 %

(1.1) ppts Internet Penetration of Estimated Internet Passings 48.5 %

46.9 %

1.6 ppts Voice Penetration of Estimated Voice Passings 22.9 %

23.1 %

(0.2) ppts











Customer Relationships (d)









Residential 25,870



25,131



2.9 % Small and Medium Business 1,590



1,439



10.5 % Total Customer Relationships 27,460



26,570



3.3 %











Residential









Primary Service Units ("PSUs")









Video 16,422



16,736



(1.9) % Internet 22,876



21,802



4.9 % Voice 10,375



10,364



0.1 %

49,673



48,902



1.6 %











Quarterly Net Additions/(Losses)









Video (122)



(100)



(22.0) % Internet 331



428



(22.7) % Voice (52)



37



(240.5) %

157



365



(57.0) %











Single Play (e) 10,691



9,980



7.1 % Double Play (e) 6,556



6,540



0.2 % Triple Play (e) 8,623



8,611



0.1 %











Single Play Penetration (f) 41.3 %

39.7 %

1.6 ppts Double Play Penetration (f) 25.3 %

26.0 %

(0.7) ppts Triple Play Penetration (f) 33.3 %

34.3 %

(1.0) ppts











% Residential Non-Video Customer Relationships 36.5 %

33.4 %

3.1 ppts











Monthly Residential Revenue per Residential Customer (g) $110.89



$109.11



1.6 %











Small and Medium Business









PSUs









Video 463



411



12.7 % Internet 1,389



1,249



11.2 % Voice 939



809



16.1 %

2,791



2,469



13.0 %











Quarterly Net Additions/(Losses)









Video 10



11



(9.1) % Internet 31



30



3.3 % Voice 27



31



(12.9) %

68



72



(5.6) %











Monthly Small and Medium Business Revenue per Customer (h) $198.50



$211.21



(6.0) %











Enterprise PSUs (i)









Enterprise PSUs 119



99



20.2 %

Footnotes

In thousands, except per customer and penetration data. See footnotes to unaudited summary of operating statistics on page 5 of the addendum of this news release. The footnotes contain important disclosures regarding the definitions used for these operating statistics.

All percentages are calculated using whole numbers. Minor differences may exist due to rounding.

During the first quarter of 2018, Charter's residential customer relationships grew by 231,000, while first quarter 2017 customer relationships grew by 330,000, or 320,000 when adjusted for seasonal program changes made at Legacy Bright House.1 Residential PSUs increased by 157,000 in the first quarter of 2018, while first quarter 2017 PSUs increased by 365,000, or 338,000 when adjusted for the seasonal program changes at Legacy Bright House. As of March 31, 2018, Charter had 25.9 million residential customer relationships and 49.7 million residential PSUs.

Residential video customers decreased by 122,000 in the first quarter of 2018, while first quarter 2017 video customers decreased by 100,000, or 108,000 when adjusted for seasonal program changes at Legacy Bright House. As of March 31, 2018, Charter had 16.4 million residential video customers.

During the first quarter, Charter continued its all-digital efforts in the approximately 20% of Legacy TWC's footprint and 60% of Legacy Bright House's footprint that are not yet all-digital. All-digital allows Charter to offer more advanced products and services, and provides residential customers with two-way digital set-top boxes, which offer better video picture quality, an interactive programming guide and video on demand on all TV outlets in the home.

Charter added 331,000 residential Internet customers in the first quarter of 2018, versus first quarter 2017 Internet customers additions of 428,000, or 416,000 when adjusted for seasonal program changes made at Legacy Bright House. Charter now offers minimum Internet speeds of at least 100 Mbps to 99% of its total footprint. As of March 31, 2018, 83% of Charter's residential Internet customers subscribed to tiers that provided 60 Mbps or more of speed, and 53% subscribed to Internet tiers that provided 100 Mbps or more of speed.

In April 2018, Charter further expanded the availability of its Spectrum Internet Gig service (940 Mbps) to a number of new markets. The service, which uses DOCSIS 3.1 technology, is now available to nearly 23 million passings, approximately 45% of Charter's footprint. Charter expects to launch its Spectrum Internet Gig service to nearly all of its footprint by the end of 2018. Additionally, Charter is doubling minimum Internet speeds to 200 Mbps in a number of markets at no additional cost to new and existing Spectrum Internet customers. As of March 31, 2018, Charter had 22.9 million residential Internet customers.

During the first quarter of 2018, residential voice customers declined by 52,000, while first quarter 2017 voice customers grew by 37,000, or 30,000 when adjusted for seasonal program changes made at Legacy Bright House. As of March 31, 2018, Charter had 10.4 million residential voice customers.

First quarter residential revenue per customer relationship totaled $110.89, and grew by 1.6% compared to the prior year period, as promotional rate step-ups and modest rate adjustments, were partly offset by continued single play Internet sell-in.

During the first quarter of 2018, SMB customer relationships grew by 30,000, compared to growth of 35,000 during the first quarter of 2017. SMB PSUs increased 68,000, compared to 72,000 during the first quarter of 2017. As of March 31, 2018, Charter had 1.6 million SMB customer relationships and 2.8 million SMB PSUs.

First Quarter Financial Results

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in millions)



March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

(unaudited)



ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 576



$ 621

Accounts receivable, net 1,409



1,635

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 413



299

Total current assets 2,398



2,555









INVESTMENT IN CABLE PROPERTIES:





Property, plant and equipment, net 34,002



33,888

Customer relationships, net 11,315



11,951

Franchises 67,319



67,319

Goodwill 29,554



29,554

Total investment in cable properties, net 142,190



142,712









OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS 1,563



1,356









Total assets $ 146,151



$ 146,623









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 8,262



$ 9,045

Current portion of long-term debt 3,340



2,045

Total current liabilities 11,602



11,090









LONG-TERM DEBT 67,609



68,186

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 17,351



17,314

OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 2,464



2,502









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Controlling interest 38,768



39,084

Noncontrolling interests 8,357



8,447

Total shareholders' equity 47,125



47,531









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 146,151



$ 146,623



CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Consolidated net income $ 223



$ 211

Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash flows from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 2,710



2,550

Stock compensation expense 72



69

Accelerated vesting of equity awards 5



17

Noncash interest income, net (89)



(108)

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



34

Gain on financial instruments, net (63)



(38)

Deferred income taxes 28



16

Other, net 18



(7)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:





Accounts receivable 226



236

Prepaid expenses and other assets (131)



(83)

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other (300)



(54)

Net cash flows from operating activities 2,699



2,843









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment (2,183)



(1,555)

Change in accrued expenses related to capital expenditures (565)



(150)

Other, net 10



(7)

Net cash flows from investing activities (2,738)



(1,712)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Borrowings of long-term debt 2,929



4,640

Repayments of long-term debt (2,185)



(3,475)

Payments for debt issuance costs —



(21)

Purchase of treasury stock (617)



(895)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 36



72

Purchase of noncontrolling interest (127)



(27)

Distributions to noncontrolling interest (39)



(38)

Other, net (3)



(2)

Net cash flows from financing activities (6)



254









NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (45)



1,385

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 621



1,535

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period $ 576



$ 2,920









CASH PAID FOR INTEREST $ 1,007



$ 892

CASH PAID FOR TAXES $ 1



$ 1



