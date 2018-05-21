Charter, Comcast And Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis To Lead NCC Media As President And CEO

As NCC president and CEO, Pangis will lead all revenue, business operations and technology development with a focus on partnering with and empowering brands to connect with audiences at scale wherever and whenever they watch content. Pangis previously served as global chief operating officer at GroupM's [m] PLATFORM where she oversaw strategic partnerships, product management and technology development.

"NCC has an excellent reputation in the linear ad space, and will now extend that leadership position into the advanced ad business," said David Kline, Executive Vice President and President of Media Sales at Charter Communications. "Nicolle, now armed with premium multi-screen television content, great viewership insights and the scale required to deliver on advertisers needs combined with her past experiences in programmatic digital is the perfect combination needed to drive NCC to great heights."

"As digital continues to increase, media dollars consolidate and new content enters the market, NCC will provide the advertising ecosystem with a consistent offering that combines the best of television with that of digital," said Marcien Jenckes, President of Advertising at Comcast Cable. "Nicolle is the perfect person to lead the charge at NCC. She understands the needs of marketers and the complete media landscape."

"NCC Media is a trusted media partner for many of the world's largest advertisers and I'm thrilled to join the company as we launch the next phase in our development," said Nicolle Pangis, President and CEO, NCC Media. "I'm excited to build out the teams and platforms that truly unlock the best of NCC Media and empower our partners and brands with the best products as the evolution of addressable media continues."

Prior to [m]PLATFORM, Pangis was a central figure in the success of Xaxis, a pioneering programmatic digital media business, serving first as global chief revenue officer, followed by global chief operating officer. Key highlights include launching the company's machine learning technology team and playing an instrumental role in the sale of Open AdStream to Appnexus. A recognized leader in the media industry, Pangis has been named to the Adweek 50 list, Ad Age's 40 Under 40, Business Insider's 30 Most Powerful Women in Mobile and Crain's 40 Under 40 and honored as a Working Mother of the Year by Working Mother Media and Advertising Women of New York.

"We are excited to have Nicolle on board to lead NCC's transition," said Billy Farina, Senior Vice President at Cox Media. "This is another step in future-proofing NCC and clear sign that we are reinventing the business to meet the demands of brands and marketers."

In April, NCC made the first step in its transition and announced the creation of a new division within the organization to design, deploy and sell unified advertising solutions across NCC's participants' national footprint. The group will build products that deliver targeted audiences across linear and video on demand (VOD) platforms. It will drive research, data and analytic capabilities to provide advertisers and agencies with the ability to measure the effectiveness of an advertisement and simplify how they manage campaigns.

About Charter

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Charter provides a full range of advanced residential broadband services, including Spectrum TV™ programming, Spectrum Internet®, and Spectrum Voice®. Under the Spectrum Business® brand, Charter provides scalable, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to small and medium sized business organizations, including Internet access, business telephone, and TV services. Through the Spectrum Enterprise brand, Charter is a national provider of scalable, fiber-based technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach® brand. Charter's news and sports networks are operated under the Spectrum Networks brand. More information about Charter can be found at spectrum.com.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the nation's largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is a broadband communications and entertainment company, providing advanced digital video, Internet, telephone and home security and automation services over its own nationwide IP network. The third-largest U.S. cable company, Cox serves approximately 6 million residences and businesses. Cox Business is a facilities-based provider of voice, video and data solutions for commercial customers, and Cox Media is a full-service provider of national and local cable spot and digital media advertising. Cox is known for its pioneering efforts in broadband, voice and commercial services, industry-leading customer care and its outstanding workplaces. For nine years, Cox has been recognized as the top operator for women by Women in Cable Telecommunications; Cox has ranked among DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity 12 times. More information about Cox Communications, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at www.cox.com and www.coxmedia.com.

About NCC

NCC Media is the only multiscreen media sales company that represents video programming providers and select digital partners in every US market. Our mission is to provide national, regional and local marketers with advertising solutions that allow them reach today's consumers in premium television programming and in targeted online content on every screen. NCC Media proudly represents every major cable, satellite and telco service provider in the country and is jointly owned by three of the nation's largest; Comcast, Spectrum, and Cox Communications. Our nationwide team of over 500 people and our commitment to constant innovation and growth make NCC Media your first and best choice for reaching connected consumers.

