Charter Communications and Sercomm Lead the Way in Sustainable Connectivity at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo

Sercomm Corporation

12 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

DENVER, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sercomm, a leading network equipment and wireless solutions provider is teaming up with Charter Communications, a leading broadband connectivity company, to demonstrate sustainability leadership at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2023. Charter Communications will unveil its ground-breaking 'Design for Reuse' product series at its exhibition booth E4. 

The SCTE Cable-Tec Expo is the largest gathering of telecommunications experts and innovators in North America. This premier event provides a perfect platform to share best practices and innovative thinking. Under the banner of Design for Reuse, industry leader Charter Communications is set to demonstrate its commitment to environmental leadership by embedding sustainability from the very outset of product development with considerations for better manufacturing. 

Implemented in collaboration with Sercomm, Charter's Design for Reuse approach integrates eco-friendly manufacturing and enhances ease of future maintenance by designing parts to be modular, more durable and easier to repair, helping to reduce waste and costs without compromising on performance.

Todd Babic, SVP and GM of  Sercomm, stated "Sercomm is proud to support Charter's ongoing sustainability efforts by tailoring its products and solutions to meet Charter's new sustainability practices. We hope our collaborative approach will herald a new era of partnership to further the industry's collective effort toward a better future."

Join Charter Communications and Sercomm at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo booth E4 in the Sustainability Pavilion to discover the latest innovative connectivity solutions and learn how Charter's ground-breaking 'Design for Reuse' strategies are shaping the industry.

About Sercomm Corporation

Sercomm Corporation (TWSE: 5388) is a worldwide leading manufacturer of telecom and broadband equipment. Founded in 1992, Sercomm has focused on developing embedded solutions to make networking simple and affordable. With its fully integrated engineering capability and its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, Sercomm offers comprehensive telecom broadband solutions such as small cells, residential/enterprise gateways, and IoT products, and is now a global leader in the industry. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Sercomm's global operation network covers markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. Its customer base includes the world's top service provider, networking OEM, and system integrators. For more information, please visit www.sercomm.com.

News Releases in Similar Topics

