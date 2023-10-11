Charter Communications Forges Partnership with Precision Optical Technologies to Advance Distributed Access Architectures

News provided by

Precision Optical Technologies

11 Oct, 2023, 08:02 ET

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Optical Technologies, Inc., a recognized leader in optical networking technologies, proudly announces its multi-year strategic partnership with Charter Communications, Inc. This partnership supports a pivotal moment in Charter's evolution of next-generation broadband services.

Continue Reading
Precision Optical Technologies (PRNewsfoto/Precision Optical Technologies)
Precision Optical Technologies (PRNewsfoto/Precision Optical Technologies)
Charter Communications
Charter Communications

In alignment with Charter's Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) network expansion and operational enhancement initiatives, this collaboration will see the deployment of nearly all of Precision OT's active and passive portfolio of solutions; to include 10G DWDM tunable optics, 100G and 400G optics, Bluetooth® DWDM tuning modules, passive connectivity solutions and more.

Greg Mott, SVP Field Operations Engineering at Charter Communications said of the partnership, saying: "The team at Precision OT has a clear understanding of Charter's broadband network evolution — cost, scale, and speed — and their mix of solutions will help us deliver on our commitments across our 41-state service area."

With a global footprint, Precision OT currently serves a diverse range of customers across various industries worldwide. Among its clientele are leading broadband service providers in North America, Europe, Latin America, and beyond. This partnership further solidifies Precision OT's reputation as a trusted partner and solutions provider in the telecommunications and optical technology sectors.

"We are pleased that Charter Communications has chosen Precision OT as a trusted technology partner to deploy cutting-edge optical networking solutions," said Keith Habberfield, SVP of Sales & Marketing at Precision OT. "Optics and their components are the integration point that enables networks to communicate. We provide a suite of solutions that work in all of Charter's identified use-cases; this drives measurable operational simplicity and speeds deployments for their project.

For more information about Precision Optical Technologies, Inc., and its innovative solutions, please visit www.precisionot.com.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise® provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

About Precision OT

Precision OT is a systems integration company focused on end-to-end optical networking solutions, network design services and cutting-edge product development advancements. Backed by our extensive experience and robust R&D efforts, we play an integral role in enabling next-generation optical networks worldwide. For more information, visit www.precisionot.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Alicca Hudson, Sr. Director of Marketing

585.500.4780

[email protected]

SOURCE Precision Optical Technologies

Also from this source

Precision OT Announces Cutting-Edge ASIC Technology to Enable Tunables and Extended Reach

Precision OT Announces Cutting-Edge ASIC Technology to Enable Tunables and Extended Reach

Precision Optical Technologies, Inc., a global optical system engineering and integration company, is pleased to announce their Dispersion...
Precision Optical Technologies Revolutionizes Passive Optical Networking with OpenPath™ -- An End-to-End, Turnkey, Future-Ready Solution

Precision Optical Technologies Revolutionizes Passive Optical Networking with OpenPath™ -- An End-to-End, Turnkey, Future-Ready Solution

Precision OT, a global optical system engineering and integration company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking end-to-end...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Carriers and Services

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.