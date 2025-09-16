Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) Investors Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP announces that investors with losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Charter Communications, Inc. ("Charter" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CHTR).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR CHARTER INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE BEFORE OCTOBER 14, 2025 (LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE)

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between July 26, 2024 and July 24, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the impact of the ACP end was a material event the Company was unable to manage or promptly move beyond; (2) the ACP end was actually having a sustaining impact on Internet customer declines and revenue; (3) neither was the Company executing broader operations in a way that would compensate for, or overcome the impact, of the ACP ending; (4) the Internet customer declines and broader failure of Charter's execution strategy created much greater risks on business plans and earnings growth than reported; (5) accordingly, the Company had no reasonable basis to state the Company was successfully executing operations, managing causes of Internet customer declines, or provide overly optimistic statements about the long term trajectory of the Company and EBITDA growth; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us.

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 310-201-9150 (Toll-Free: 888-773-9224)

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

