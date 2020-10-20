Charter Communications' Tom Adams, Cox Communications' Kevin Hart, Comcast's Meena Soleiman And Aaron Weimer Re-elected To SCTE•ISBE Board

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications' Tom Adams, Cox Communications' Kevin Hart and Comcast's Meena Soleiman and Comcast's Aaron Weimer all were re-elected to the SCTE•ISBE board of directors for the 2020-21 term, SCTE•ISBE announced today.

Adams, executive vice president, field operations for Charter, will serve a second term as chairman, while Hart, executive vice president and chief product and technology officer for Cox Communications, will return as vice chairman. Soleiman, vice president, finance and business operations for Comcast, will continue as treasurer with Aaron Weimer, vice president, engineering, headend and XOC for Comcast Central Division, continuing to serve as secretary.

"Our board's guidance and support have been essential throughout the pandemic, especially as we shifted SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® to a virtual experience for 2020," said Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE•ISBE. "I look forward to working with Tom, Kevin and the rest of the board as we continue to arm the industry with standards and learning tools for a new era and as we gear up for the return live of Cable-Tec Expo to Atlanta next October."

Following elections, the 2020-21 SCTE•ISBE Board of Directors conducted its first board meeting. The board will continue to serve through October of next year, at which time elections will be held in conjunction with Cable-Tec Expo 2021, Oct. 11-14, in Atlanta.

