Charter Linkz Provides Shuttle Services for Port Authority of NY & NJ in Response to Hoboken PATH Closure

The station closure, necessary for essential maintenance and infrastructure upgrades, will disrupt normal transit routes for residents and commuters. In response, Charter Linkz is deploying a fleet of shuttle buses to facilitate transportation to and from key transit hubs, minimizing the impact on daily travel.

"We understand how vital the PATH system is to the region's commuters, and we are committed to ensuring that alternative transportation is reliable and efficient," said Joseph Lucci COO at Charter Linkz. "Our team has mobilized quickly to provide a seamless shuttle service, helping to bridge the gap while improvements are made."

Service Details:

Shuttle Routes: Connecting Hoboken with alternative transit hubs, including New Port and Exchange Place.

Operational Hours: Continuous service during peak hours, with frequent departures to reduce wait times

Passenger Experience: Comfortable, ADA-compliant buses with professional drivers ensuring safe and timely transport

Charter Linkz has a long-standing reputation for providing safe and dependable transportation for major agencies, businesses, and events. As a trusted partner of PANYNJ, the company brings its expertise in high-capacity transit solutions to this critical initiative.

