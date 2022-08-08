CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Next Generation (CNG), North America's leading producer of high-performance, sustainable films, today announced that it will acquire Polymer Film & Bag, Inc. (PF&B), the extrusion business of the Polymer Packaging family of companies based in Massillon, Ohio, along with certain related assets.

Charter Next Generation Continues to Expand with the Acquisition of Polymer Film & Bag, Inc. and Certain Related Assets

"PF&B is a perfect fit for CNG and will help us continue to outpace industry growth in the future," said Kathy Bolhous, Chairman and CEO of Charter Next Generation. "The team in Massillon shares many of our core values as well as a focus on creating sustainable solutions. We also share a commitment to focus on our customers' success by providing the most advanced, highest quality films available. We are thrilled to welcome the PF&B team to CNG."

Polymer Film & Bag is a Safe Quality Food (SQF) manufacturing company serving industrial and food service markets. Its state-of-the-art co-extrusion lines offer superior quality, environmentally responsible films featuring a stronger but thinner design that surpass the properties of thicker conventional films. Some of PF&B's unique capabilities will be new to CNG, enabling CNG to expand into new, attractive vertical markets.

"We attribute CNG's success to our focus on having: (1) the best assets to deliver the best quality in the industry; (2) a passion for developing the next generation of sustainable solutions for a better world; (3) a commitment to being ultra-responsive to our customer's needs; (4) and the most talented team in the market, employee-owners who continually seek "a better way" to improve our business," said Doug Latreille, Chief Commercial Officer of Charter Next Generation.

"As I considered divesting this business, my primary concern was to find the best possible home for my employees while providing the best possible care for our customers," said Larry Lanham, CEO, and Owner of Polymer Packaging. "I immediately thought of CNG, the preeminent supplier in this marketplace, with a reputation for delivering both."

About Polymer Packaging, Inc.

The Polymer Packaging Family of Companies is comprised of Polymer Packaging, Inc. (PPI), a leader in developing flexible packaging solutions for the consumer products industry; Polymer Protective Packaging (PPP), which provides custom protective packaging solutions that protect products from shock vibration effects and surface abrasion. https://www.polymerpkg.com

About Charter Next Generation

Charter Next Generation is North America's leading independent producer of high-performance, sustainable films used in flexible packaging and other end-use markets. Known for sustainable, innovative products and world-class manufacturing capabilities, the company's quality and expertise are unsurpassed. Its sustainability-first mindset, and relentless pursuit of excellence, make it an ideal partner to help brand owners reach their long-term sustainability goals. https://www.cnginc.com

