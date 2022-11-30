Charter Next Generation Expands Community Giving Fund Initiative into Blythewood, South Carolina Benefiting Three Local Charities

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Next Generation (CNG), one of the largest employers in the Blythewood area and North America's leading independent producer of high-performance specialty film solutions, has announced the launch of a new program called the Community Giving Fund designed to assist local organizations whose fundraising efforts have been negatively impacted by COVID restrictions. The fund seeks to provide aid to local nonprofits and charitable organizations in and around the Blythewood area so those families that find themselves in need can continue to get assistance from these altruistic organizations.

The goal of the Community Giving Fund is to fortify the foundation of the communities in which CNG has facilities, provide financial assistance that can and will directly enhance the quality of life of residents within the region, and use their elevated profile throughout the community to advocate for increased sustainability and recycling.

Charter Next Generation became aware of three specific local organizations that were understaffed and underfunded due to an inability to hold their typical face-to-face fundraising events and activities over these last two years. CNG recognized these organizations for their significant and wide-reaching impact on the families throughout the Blythewood community. Given their support and assistance, they felt these organizations offered a perfect way to amplify the company's commitment to the communities in which CNG employees live and work.

"CNG's Community Giving Fund is an awesome initiative that brings further visibility to those charitable organizations that are most important to our employees and their families," shared Scott Hammer, CNG's Director of Corporate Sustainability. "This program also allows our organization to target charitable opportunities that will directly benefit our communities and take localized steps toward achieving CNG's sustainability goals."

To kick off the Blythewood Community Giving Fund program, CNG donated $30,000 to Camp Discovery, Christian Assistance Bridge (CAB), and Homeless No More. These three organizations provide essential financial support, housing, education, and food to many families throughout the Blythewood area and are supported by a large group of volunteers representing the local community, thus offering CNG the ability to touch the largest number of lives and local households possible through this initial donation.

About Camp Discovery – Camp Discovery is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to engage and inspire through discovery in science and nature. Situated on 116 acres of forests, fields, creeks, and streams in Blythewood, the campus provides a robust outdoor learning environment for year-round exploration and hands-on learning. Since 1985, Camp Discovery has reached more than 15,000 children and youth across the Midlands through hands-on learning experiences in nature.

About Christian Assistance Bridge (CAB) – Christian Assistance Bridge or CAB is focused on ending hunger and inspiring hope. Its mission is to partner with the community to end hunger and empower its most vulnerable families with hope and badly needed resources through the love of Christ. CAB reaches out to those who find themselves in crisis situations -- facing eviction, utility cut-off, homelessness, or shortages of food and necessities. CAB has been serving the communities of Blythewood, Ridgeway, and northeast Richland County since 2013.

About Homeless No More – Homeless No More is a nonprofit organization that believes family homelessness is entirely solvable. Their spectrum of care – from, emergency services to transitional and affordable housing – keeps each family together and meets their needs at the right time with the right services. By providing the support to move each family toward a permanent, self-sufficient solution, Homeless No More believes we can eradicate family homelessness and help parents and their children achieve lasting independence.

About Charter Next Generation - Charter Next Generation is North America's leading independent producer of high-performance specialty films used in flexible packaging and other end-use markets. Known for sustainable, innovative products and world-class manufacturing capabilities, the company's quality and expertise are unsurpassed. Its sustainability-first mindset and relentless pursuit of excellence make it an ideal partner to help brand owners reach their long-term sustainability goals.

