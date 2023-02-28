Charter Next Generation's Employee Ownership Model Featured on a Nationally Televised Segment on CBS Sunday Morning

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Next Generation, North America's leading independent producer of high-performance, specialty film, and flexible packaging solutions, recently garnered national attention through a feature on a CBS Sunday Morning segment spotlighting CNG's private equity firm KKR and its commitment to Employee Ownership programs in the companies that it invests in.

CNG CEO Kathy Bolhous discusses Employee Ownership on CBS Sunday Morning

The program, airing on February 19th, highlighted the unlikely coupling of Private Equity and Employee Ownership, featuring KKR's Partner & Co-Head of Global Private Equity, Peter Stavros. KKR invested in CNG in 2021, introducing the Employee Ownership model shortly thereafter.

The segment highlighted an interview by NPR Correspondent Allison Aubrey with CNG's CEO, Kathy Bolhous. She shared her perspectives on the life-changing benefits created for every CNG employee through the company's Employee Ownership program as Bolhous gave Aubrey a tour of one of CNG's fourteen manufacturing facilities during the segment.

Throughout the interview, Aubrey kept revisiting Stavros' passion for creating a work environment that provides all employees with an added incentive and vested interest in driving daily improvements, identifying ways to expand the company's efficiencies, and playing an active voice in the company's mission of delivering best-in-class material science and engineering forward-thinking sustainable packaging solutions. As a result of the program, each and every employee has a voice in the company and view their daily activities and long-term goals through the perspective of an owner.

During the CBS Sunday Morning segment, Aubrey introduced viewers to Charles Marlow, an Employee-Owner and Plant Training Coordinator at CNG. "I never would have thought I'd be an owner… I wasn't supposed to be in the place that I'm in right now," an impassioned Marlow shared.

The entire segment highlighted the powerful impact Employee Ownership can have on a company, and provided viewers with clear evidence of why Employee Ownership is becoming such a popular option. With Employee Ownership models continuing to gain traction in the corporate world, Charter Next Generation and KKR's investment story offers further proof that Employee Ownership is changing the game for businesses across North America.

Watch the entire segment here: https://youtu.be/uULgfNPljTI

About Charter Next Generation

Charter Next Generation, CNG, is North America's leading independent producer of high-performance specialty films used in flexible packaging and other end-use markets. Known for sustainable, innovative products and world-class manufacturing capabilities, the company's quality and expertise are unsurpassed. Its sustainability-first mindset and steady pursuit of excellence make it an ideal partner to help brand owners reach their long-term sustainability goals. Visit Charter Next Generation at: https://cnginc.com or on LinkedIn https://linkedin.com/company/charternextgeneration.





About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc., please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com.

