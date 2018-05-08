Charter operator announces $80,000 Flight Crew Retention Package

Depending on the pilot's experience, a signing bonus of $5,000 to $10,000 will be paid upon completion of Phenom 300 training and company onboarding. At the end of year one, pilots will receive another $5,000 and an additional $5,000 at the end of year two. GrandView Aviation has also launched a rentention bonus program that pays up to $60,000 after 5 years of service to the company.

In addition to these retention programs, GrandView Aviation offers a positive working environment where teamwork and innovation are strongly encouraged. Other benefits include 100% coverage of employee health and dental premiums, 401K & company match, among others.

GrandView Aviation operates a fleet of Phenom 300 charter jets in Maryland & Texas as well as a helicopter fleet in Baltimore, MD. The company has offices at Martin State Airport and Austin-Bergstom International Airport. GrandView Aviation is a FAA Part 135 certificated aircraft operator & carries the elite Wyvern Wingman safety rating. For more information about GrandView Aviation, please visit www.flygv.com.

