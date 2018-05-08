Charter operator announces $80,000 Flight Crew Retention Package

BALTIMORE, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Private jet charter operator GrandView Aviation announced a five-year retention package of up to $80,000 to attract highly qualified flight crews to fly their expanding fleet of Phenom 300 jets.
"GrandView has an impeccable safety record. We're offering this retention plan to attract the best and brightest pilots to our operation that support our strong safety culture." said Jessica Naor, Chief Marketing Officer of GrandView Aviation.
Depending on the pilot's experience, a signing bonus of $5,000 to $10,000 will be paid upon completion of Phenom 300 training and company onboarding. At the end of year one, pilots will receive another $5,000 and an additional $5,000 at the end of year two. GrandView Aviation has also launched a rentention bonus program that pays up to $60,000 after 5 years of service to the company.
In addition to these retention programs, GrandView Aviation offers a positive working environment where teamwork and innovation are strongly encouraged. Other benefits include 100% coverage of employee health and dental premiums, 401K & company match, among others.
GrandView Aviation operates a fleet of Phenom 300 charter jets in Maryland & Texas as well as a helicopter fleet in Baltimore, MD. The company has offices at Martin State Airport and Austin-Bergstom International Airport. GrandView Aviation is a FAA Part 135 certificated aircraft operator & carries the elite Wyvern Wingman safety rating. For more information about GrandView Aviation, please visit www.flygv.com.
