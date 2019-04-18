Charter School Capital Names 2019 "Charter School Honor Roll" Winners

PORTLAND, Ore., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter School Capital, the first national financial services provider exclusively focused on charter schools and the students they serve, has named 30 charter schools to its 2019 "Charter School Honor Roll." Winners each receive one complimentary ticket to the National Charter Schools Conference in Las Vegas, Nev., June 30-July 3, 2019, and will be honored at an exclusive event hosted by Charter School Capital at the conference. A total of 177 schools entered the second annual awards program.

Honorees are recognized in the categories of school growth, student achievement, community service, school leadership, and positive school climate:

School Growth – The growth of these schools reflects the growing demand for school choice in communities across the country.

Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy – Louisiana Opened in 2013 with 420 students, now serving 1,536 students

International Leadership of Texas – Texas Opened two campuses in 2013 serving 2,500 students, now operating 18 campuses serving more than 10,000 students

– Manatee School for the Arts – Florida The only accredited public middle school in Manatee County , it's one of five Gold Seal Excellence Charter Schools in Florida , serving more than 2,100 students

Visions in Education – California Opened in 2008 with 2,500 students, now serving 6,500 students

Basis- Scottsdale Arizona – Arizona

– Towpath Trail High School – Ohio

Student Achievement – These schools are recognized for overall academic performance – some metrics include increases in Advanced Placement students, standardized assessments, SAT scores and high school graduation rates.

The Vanguard School – Colorado

Royal Live Oaks Academy of the Arts & Sciences Charter School – South Carolina

ASU Prep Poly STEM Academy K8 – Arizona

D'Arbonne Woods Charter School – Louisiana

Michigan Math and Science Academy Dequindre – Michigan

Scholarship Prep-Santa Ana – California

East End Preparatory – Tennessee

STRIVE Prep-RISE – Colorado

Mare Island Technology ( MIT ) Academy – California

) Academy – Signature School – Indiana

Community Service – These schools activate and nurture student interest in serving their communities through service projects, fundraisers and in-kind donations.

Early College High School @ DSU – Delaware

Leadership Preparatory School – Texas

East Tampa Academy – Florida

School Leadership – Leaders at these schools have grown their programs, overcome obstacles and/or turned the public tide of opinion in favor of their school communities.

DuBois Integrity Academy – Georgia

Mission View Public Charter – California

Compass Charter Schools – California

Amana Academy – Georgia

Basis-San Antonio Primary – Texas

Positive School Climate – These schools provide positive environments for cultivating critical thinkers and creativity.

Learning Foundation and Performing Arts Warner (CAFA) – Arizona

Imagine Schools-Chancellor Campus – Florida

Pine Springs Preparatory Academy – North Carolina

Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School – Pennsylvania

Presidio School – Arizona

Bronx Charter School Better Learning – New York

Administrators, teachers, parents and community leaders were among those who nominated their schools. Nominations were open for one category per person per school.

"The Charter School Honor Roll celebrates the top charter schools in America," said Stuart Ellis, president and CEO of Charter School Capital. "We're proud to recognize these schools for their student achievement, forward-thinking leadership and dedicated educators, and for doing everything in their power to support students with innovative education programs that nurture the power of the human mind."

About Charter School Capital:

Launched in 2006, Charter School Capital delivers access to growth capital and facilities financing to charter schools nationwide. Charter School Capital has invested more than $1.8 billion in funding to 600+ charter schools, helping them provide a high-quality education to more than one million students across the country. For more information, visit charterschoolcapital.org or email GrowCharters@charterschoolcapital.org.

