Charter School Spirit and Creativity in the Spotlight during School Choice Week in North Carolina

300+ attendees expected at a student showcase celebrating public charter schools

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan, 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 200 public charter schools are educating students across the state of North Carolina, and a showcase of their unique strengths and students will take place during School Choice Week for the third year in a row. The North Carolina Association for Public Charter Schools (NCAPCS) is hosting a celebration of charter schools at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts. This event will bring together families, students, and educators to honor the creativity and talents of North Carolina's students while showcasing the transformative impact of school choice.

The student showcase will take place on Thursday, January 30, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, with more than 300 attendees expected. Attendees will enjoy a variety of student performances and an inspiring art exhibition titled "Why School Choice is Important to Me."

"We are thrilled to celebrate our wonderful public charter schools here in North Carolina," said Emily Moore, an operations support specialist for the North Carolina Association for Public Charter Schools, the event's organizer. "No two public charter schools are the same, and this event celebrates those differences, and the difference they make for kids."

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Week, which will include more than 27,000 activities and events nationwide aimed at celebrating and raising awareness of educational opportunities for families.

Location Details:

The Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts is located at 2 E South St, Raleigh, NC 27601. The event will take place in the Fletcher Opera Theatre.

For more information visit NCCharterStudentShowcase.com .

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

SOURCE National School Choice Week