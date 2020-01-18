Charter School Students, Parents to Attend Rally at Capitol for Educational Freedom

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Jan. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Missouri charter school students, parents, and community members from Kansas City and St. Louis will flock to the state's Capitol Rotunda for a rally leading up to National School Choice Week. Several hundred are expected to attend the event, including guests of honor Rep. Doug Richey, Rep. Michael O'Donnell, and Sen. Jamilah Nasheed.

The rally, which will be the first led by charter schools in several years, will kick off at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 22 with a student performance. Following the performance, Rep. Richey, Sen. Nasheed, and charter school parents will deliver remarks on the power of educational choice.

Families will have opportunities to meet with legislators before and after the event.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Choosing the best school for your child is one of the most important decisions parents make," said Doug Thaman, executive director of Missouri Public Charter School Association.

This event is organized by the Missouri Public Charter School Association. The purpose of the Missouri Public Charter School Association is to improve student achievement by increasing access to high-quality charter public education options throughout Missouri.

The Missouri State Capitol Rotunda is located at 201 W. Capitol Ave.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/missouri.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

