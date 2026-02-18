CharterUP and HOLON Announce Collaboration to Accelerate Autonomous Shuttle Adoption

– CharterUP to Serve as Strategic Group Mobility Partner for HOLON's Autonomous Solutions –

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CharterUP , North America's leading enterprise platform for group and shuttle transportation, delivering AI-first turnkey mobility solutions, today announced a partnership with HOLON , a provider of an integrated 360° autonomous mobility solution built around its autonomous, purpose-built shuttle. The partnership combines HOLON's complete autonomous mobility ecosystem with CharterUP's AI-first mobility platform, nationwide network, and proven deployment expertise, creating a clear and scalable pathway for organizations to introduce autonomous services into existing transportation systems.

Through the collaboration, CharterUP will deploy HOLON's integrated autonomous offering across its established AI-enabled mobility network — including campuses, airports, transit agencies, and community environments — combining HOLON's autonomous technology, system components, and operational backbone with CharterUP's end-to-end software solutions and real-world deployment expertise.

CharterUP's turnkey solutions — which include vehicle, driver, technology, and fleet management — will expand through the partnership to include access to HOLON urban autonomous shuttles for designated deployment use cases. This service offering will provide institutions with a clear, practical pathway to pilot and adopt autonomy within existing transportation operations.

Together, CharterUP and HOLON will be uniquely positioned to support the transition from human-driven transportation to next-generation autonomous operations across campuses, airports, transit agencies, and community networks.

Supporting the Transition to Autonomous Transportation

Under this partnership, CharterUP will serve as the exclusive partner within defined deployment scenarios, enabling customers to pilot and adopt HOLON's integrated autonomous mobility solutions within their existing transportation networks.

"This partnership accelerates our mission to redefine group mobility by bringing AI-first intelligence and autonomous capability into real-world transportation operations," said Armir Harris, Founder and CEO of CharterUP. "By offering HOLON's mobility solutions to our customers, we can help organizations evolve their transportation networks responsibly, starting with human-driven operations and transitioning to fully autonomous shuttles when they are ready. This is a major step toward safer, more efficient, and more modern transportation."

Today, CharterUP's shuttle and bus programs are delivered through human-operated fleets, supported by its leading proprietary AI-first technology platform and operational expertise. Through this collaboration, CharterUP will help customers integrate autonomous mobility into their existing operations, enabling a phased transition as regulations, safety frameworks, and operational readiness advance.

HOLON urban: Purpose-Built for Autonomy

The HOLON urban shuttle is the core component of HOLON's integrated mobility solution. Designed specifically for shared public transport, it features:

Level 4 autonomous capability

Automotive-grade safety and durability, built in the United States

ADA-compliant accessibility and barrier-free interiors

Fully electric, zero-emission powertrain

High-capacity shared ride design

With space for up to 15 passengers, the shuttle includes a full sensor suite — lidar, radar, and cameras — and can operate on fixed routes or as an on-demand service at speeds up to 37 mph. Its design makes it ideal for airports, municipalities, corporate campuses, and campus-style environments, helping reduce congestion while supporting sustainable mobility.

"Partnering with CharterUP is an important step in bringing autonomous mobility into everyday transportation networks," said Dr. Sven Herzig, Chief Sales Officer at HOLON. "By combining HOLON's integrated 360° mobility solution with CharterUP's proven deployment expertise and national reach, we are enabling organizations to adopt autonomous transit safely, sustainably, and at scale—from early pilots to full operations."

"BENTELER Mobility provides the operational and infrastructural foundation needed to run autonomous services reliably," added Tobias Liebelt, CEO of BENTELER Mobility. "Together, we create a realistic, low-risk pathway from pilots to long-term autonomous operations. Autonomous mobility depends on a tightly integrated ecosystem working seamlessly together and this collaboration brings exactly that into real‑world transportation."

HOLON builds on the 150-year engineering heritage of the BENTELER Group, a global Tier1 automotive supplier with deep expertise in vehicle engineering, manufacturing, and largescale industrial operations. Together with its partners ioki and BENTELER Mobility, HOLON delivers a scalable and comprehensive solution covering all required components — from vehicle and software to fleet orchestration, operations, infrastructure, and flexible financing.

HOLON's autonomous technology continues advancing in both Europe and the United States, including regulatory approvals, dedicated production facilities, and real-world testing. These developments mark a significant milestone in the evolution of autonomous vehicles, creating a timely opportunity for CharterUP and HOLON to partner and help shape the future of the industry.

A Scalable Pathway to Autonomous Transit

As deployment partners, CharterUP will integrate HOLON's holistic mobility solution into existing AI-enabled transportation networks, helping customers deliver a next generation mobility experience. From initial pilots to full operational deployments, CharterUP will support customers as they:

Plan deployment routes and service models that optimize rider experience and operational efficiency

Operate blended fleets of human-driven and autonomous vehicles

Transition operations as autonomy matures

Incorporate vehicle, driver (where applicable), and service oversight into a single, transit solution

This collaboration gives institutions a low-risk, high-impact path to adopt autonomous operations within existing networks. Positioned as both a strategic and operational partner, CharterUP is helping usher in a new age of transit solutions, delivering smarter, more flexible transportation experiences for the next generation.

About CharterUP

CharterUP is North America's leading bus marketplace and enterprise mobility platform for group and shuttle transportation, delivering AI-first turnkey mobility solutions for universities, transit agencies, airports, enterprises, and communities across the United States. Through advanced technology and a trusted nationwide network with over 8,000 vehicles, CharterUP delivers scalable, efficient, and modern transportation solutions that flexibly evolve with customer needs.

About HOLON, BENTELER Mobility & IOKI

HOLON is a comprehensive full-service provider for autonomous mobility.

The company combines three core components into a fully integrated mobility solution: the purpose-built autonomous shuttle HOLON urban, the modular software and analytics platform from ioki, and the operational, infrastructure and financing solutions from BENTELER Mobility.

Together, these elements create a scalable ecosystem that covers the entire journey from concept and deployment to autonomous day-to-day operations. This makes autonomous mobility truly usable in everyday life: plannable, financially viable and scalable for operators, accessible, reliable and safe for people, and sustainable and reducing congestion for cities and regions.

HOLON is a company of the BENTELER Group and TASARU.

