ChartHop Named 'High Performer' in Fall 2020 G2 Grid Report for Org Charts

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChartHop, the world's first organizational management platform built to help companies plan for the future, announced today that it has been named a "High Performer" in G2.com, Inc. 's " Grid Report for Org Chart | Fall 2020 ." The recognition is based on product reviews from users and aggregated data from online sources and social networks.

This recognition comes fast on the heels of ChartHop's recent Series A funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz and speaks to the company's high performance in the HR technology space. The platform, which equips individuals across an organization with unparalleled insight into people data such as team structures, compensation, performance reviews, and race, ethnicity, and gender identification breakdowns for the purpose of data-driven organizational planning, was recognized for its robust functionality, ease of use, and high quality support, among other factors.

"Our team is focused on building the best people software in the world, with unmatched breadth and depth -- from continuous workforce planning, to efficient compensation reviews, to transparent reporting that enables more diverse and inclusive teams.," said Ian White, CEO and Founder of ChartHop. "Nothing we do matters more than empowering our customers -- the people leaders and functional leaders we support -- and it's great to receive their validation."

G2 is one of the world's largest technology marketplaces, where businesses can discover, review, and manage the technology they need to reach their potential. Grid reports are compiled using a unique algorithm which calculated scores based from reviews collected through September 02, 2020.

"ChartHop is the perfect people management product for modern organizations" said David Politis, CEO at BetterCloud, "especially in a world where remote work is the standard, where building diverse teams is critical and where being agile as a business is the only way to thrive."

To learn more about ChartHop and real customer experiences using the platform, please visit the company's rating page on the G2 website.

About ChartHop

ChartHop is the world's first organizational management platform empowering leaders and team members alike to see the past and present of their organization and design its future. The platform automatically builds fluid, data-driven views of a company through real-time updated org charts, custom reporting, and headcount planning tools that boost efficiency and transparency across teams. Simply put — ChartHop makes organizations run and scale better. ChartHop plays well with 20 plus platforms, including BambooHR, Carta, Greenhouse, Lever, SAP SuccessFactors, Slack, Okta, Ultimate Software and Workday, and companies like BetterCloud, Lightspeed, Starburst, Thrasio and InVision rely on the platform. ChartHop was founded in 2018 by Ian White. Hop on over to ChartHop.com to learn more and follow our tracks via Twitter and LinkedIn .

