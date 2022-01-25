ChartHop Recognizes HR Leaders through 2022 People Pioneers Award

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChartHop today recognizes 10 of the most innovative HR leaders in its inaugural People Pioneers Award . The People Pioneers Award is designed to honor the HR leaders who have made a positive impact on their companies through cultural change, company growth, new benefits programs and other significant accomplishments.

More than half of HR leaders surveyed by Gartner in 2021 said their employees were suffering from change fatigue, resulting in the need for stronger initiatives. People Pioneers Award winners stand out because they acted as the driving force behind people-led initiatives in their organizations, many of which represented a new approach to tackling the unique challenges of the past two years. Their positive impact, felt by colleagues who nominated them for the award, included delivering meaningful increases in employee retention and engagement as well as introducing more scalable and diverse hiring practices to attract top talent in a competitive market.

"The work that People leaders do often goes underrecognized and underappreciated. We created this award to celebrate individuals who have gone above and beyond to ensure talent at all levels feels valued," said Ian White, founder and CEO of ChartHop. "Not only have these leaders achieved significant business results, but they've also demonstrated impressive leadership in navigating the unique challenges and uncertainties that 2020-2021 presented."

2022 People Pioneers Award winners were nominated by their peers and selected by a committee from ChartHop based on criteria of tangible impact to their companies and employees. Winners include the following HR leaders for their distinguished accomplishments in scaling company growth, improving overall company operations, implementing DEI initiatives and more:

Adriana Roche , Chief People Officer at MURAL

, Chief People Officer at MURAL Devin Blase , VP of People at Truework

, VP of People at Truework Holly Danko , Chief People Officer at Unison

, Chief People Officer at Unison Elizabeth Raymond , Head of Global Talent at Nexthink

, Head of Global Talent at Nexthink Nadia Vatalidis, VP of People at Remote.com

Nyala Khan, VP of Talent at Eden Health

Karen Kuhn , Senior Director of People Operations at Order

, Senior Director of People Operations at Order Steve Weiss , VP of Human Resources at Arvinas, Inc.

, VP of Human Resources at Arvinas, Inc. Giuliana Zara , Head of People at Aper

, Head of People at Aper Danielle Fillimon , Chief People Officer at Statespace Labs



Nadia Vatalidis, VP of People at Remote, earned a spot on the list for her leadership in growing Remote's team from 70 people to over 700 in just one year [2021] as Remote reaches its third anniversary [on Jan 25, 2022]. Some of the key initiatives Nadia introduced to support this growth include revamping the talent acquisition process, implementing a compensation review for existing employees and overhauling performance management.

"I started leaning into innovative technology and integrations to automate mundane tasks," said Vatalidis. "This ensured we had more time to engage with our new hires, gain crucial feedback fast, create self-enabled onboarding programs and continue to iterate and prioritize crucial people programs."

For more information about ChartHop or the 2022 People Pioneers Award, please visit charthop.com or https://www.charthop.com/resources/guides-ebooks/2022-people-pioneers/ .

