ChartHop Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Examination

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChartHop , the world's first organizational management platform built to help companies plan for the future, announced today that it successfully completed a Service Organization Control Type 2 (SOC 2 Type 2) examination conducted by independent auditor Schellman & Company, LLC.

Through this examination, ChartHop has successfully demonstrated the design and operation of controls to protect its information and systems from unauthorized access, unauthorized disclosure of information, and damage to systems that could compromise information or systems and affect the entity's ability to meet its security objectives.

ChartHop, which recently announced a $14 million Series A funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz, invests significant resources in securing its products and customer data. These efforts are even more important in the context of the global pandemic, which has caused a surge in cyberattacks against modern enterprises as employees work remotely.

Guided by the belief that security comes first, the development team will continue to weave security into the foundation of everything they build as it grows and builds out further functionalities that address the various needs of its customers.

ChartHop's recent launch of compensation planning really depicts the importance of having this SOC 2 examination. HR and Finance are now able to distribute compensation, performance and demographic data across the organization - securely and in minutes. The centralization of this data allows managers to both make data-informed compensation decisions and act on pay disparity issues in the compensation proposals before they go into effect.

"Since day one, ChartHop has recognized the importance of building a secure platform," said Julie Sommerville, VP of Engineering at ChartHop. "Our customers trust us with some of their most sensitive data. Mission-critical information such as performance ratings, compensation changes, employee demographics, (gender identification, race/ethnicity) are all things our customers house within the platform in order to make better, data-informed organizational decisions. Keeping that data confidential while putting it in the hands of the stakeholders who need it is a top priority. Successfully completing this examination is validation that we've built the right systems and processes."

By engaging an independent CPA to examine and report on ChartHop's controls, the company is better positioned to respond to and meet the needs of customers from a security standpoint and obtain an objective evaluation of the effectiveness of controls that address operations and compliance, as well as financial reporting at those entities.

SOC 2 reports are attestation reports that opine on controls at a service organization relevant to the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, or privacy of the information processed for the user entities (Trust Services categories). For more information on ChartHop's security controls, please visit ChartHop's security page .

About ChartHop

ChartHop is the world's first organizational management platform empowering leaders and team members alike to see the past and present of their organization and design its future. The platform automatically builds fluid, data-driven views of a company through real-time updated org charts, custom reporting, and headcount planning tools that boost efficiency and transparency across teams. Simply put — ChartHop makes organizations run and scale better. ChartHop plays well with 20 plus platforms, including BambooHR, Carta, Greenhouse, Lever, SAP SuccessFactors, Slack, Okta, Ultimate Software and Workday, and companies like BetterCloud, Lightspeed, Starburst, Thrasio and InVision rely on the platform. ChartHop was founded in 2018 by Ian White. Hop on over to ChartHop.com to learn more and follow our tracks via Twitter and LinkedIn .

SOURCE ChartHop

