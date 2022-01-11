ChartHop Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChartHop , the leading innovator in people analytics, announces today the addition of seasoned financial expert Matt Wolf as the company's chief financial officer. With him, Wolf brings more than a decade of experience in financial leadership from both startups and global organizations. This hire aligns with ChartHop's goal to double headcount by the end of 2022.

"Great companies are only possible if they're fueled by great people, which is why Matt is such an important addition to our team," said Ian White, CEO of ChartHop. "We have big goals at ChartHop and Matt's previous experiences and financial expertise will support us in our plans for rapid growth into 2022 and beyond."

As the former CFO at Roadster, Wolf has experience leading financial services, implementing effective fundraising and guiding operational improvement. Prior to Roadster, he served in various in-house finance leadership roles in the consumer goods and tech industries after starting his financial career as an investment banker with Morgan Stanley.

In this new role, Wolf will oversee financial strategies for ChartHop, focusing on company growth and cultivating an environment that ensures employees have the right resources to succeed. As CFO, he will spearhead communicating ChartHop's story in a compelling way to investors and the broader market.

"ChartHop is a company unlike any other. The combination of its incredible company culture and unparalleled approach to visualizing employee insights initially attracted me to the role," said Wolf. "There is no doubt ChartHop will accomplish great things this year. I hope my leadership experience and skill set will be an asset in driving the company's purpose forward."

Wolf's expertise and personal mission align with ChartHop's goal to support leaders in scaling transparent, productive and intentional organizations. The platform uses data to reduce employee turnover, provide effective headcount planning and track DEI initiatives. Wolf's experience in leading HR has resulted in an appreciation for effective and transparent HR software focused on serving employees.

About ChartHop

ChartHop delivers a fresh take on People Analytics, bringing disparate sources of people data together in a dynamic platform that's visual and actionable. Unlike legacy People Analytics solutions, ChartHop is designed to be used by the whole organization. This helps companies improve organizational health, drive alignment and accountability, and save time and money. ChartHop plays well with dozens of platforms through robust integrations across the HR tech stack, and serves companies like BetterCloud, Lightspeed, Starburst and InVision. ChartHop was founded in 2019 by Ian White and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz. Visit ChartHop.com to learn more and follow ChartHop on Twitter and LinkedIn .

