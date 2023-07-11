Chartis Establishes the Chartis Center for Health Equity & Belonging

Chartis expands its focus on helping clients achieve greater equity and inclusion in healthcare by launching the Chartis Center for Health Equity & Belonging.

CHICAGO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Chartis, a comprehensive healthcare advisory firm, announced it has established the Chartis Center for Health Equity & Belonging, led by Chartis' Chief Health Equity Officer Duane Reynolds. The Center will encompass and build upon the work of the Chartis Just Health Collective as the firm expands its resources and capabilities to help clients as they seek to address health disparities and achieve greater health equity.

"Equitable healthcare is fundamental to fostering a society where everyone can thrive," says Ken Graboys, Chief Executive Officer, Chartis. "The healthcare industry is making strides toward more equitable care delivery, yet disparities persist. Chartis' Center for Healthy Equity & Belonging provides industry-leading offerings, insight, support and community to help healthcare organizations advance health equity and achieve healthier outcomes for all."

The Chartis Center for Health Equity & Belonging will focus on four key pillars:

  • Advancing health equity through impactful client engagement
  • Innovative research and seminal thought leadership
  • Convening health equity thought leaders across the healthcare ecosystem
  • Client education and community building

"The Chartis Center for Health Equity & Belonging is the next point on our journey in advancing a system of fair and unbiased healthcare," says Reynolds. "Our existing health equity practice, Chartis Just Health Collective, has had tremendous impact. Building upon that success, the Center for Health Equity and Belonging possesses a broader array of resources, expanded capabilities, and an ambition that is shared across the entire firm. It's been an honor to lead Chartis Just Health Collective, and I'm looking forward to making an even bigger impact for our clients through the Chartis Center for Health Equity & Belonging."

ABOUT CHARTIS
Chartis is a comprehensive healthcare advisory firm dedicated to helping clients build a healthier world. We work across the healthcare continuum with more than 600 clients annually, including providers, payers, health services organizations, technology and retail companies, and investors. Through times of change, challenge, and opportunity, we advise the industry on how to navigate disruption, pursue growth, achieve financial sustainability, unleash technology, improve care models and operations, enhance clinical quality and safety, advance health equity. The teams we convene bring deep industry expertise and industry-leading innovation, enabling clients to achieve transformational results and create positive societal impact. Learn more.    

