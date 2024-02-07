Chartis Named to Vault's Top 50 Consulting Firms and Best Boutique Consulting Firms Lists

News provided by

The Chartis Group

07 Feb, 2024, 12:00 ET

Colleagues cited the firm's culture and commitment to diversity and innovation as top reasons they love working at Chartis.

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartis, a comprehensive healthcare advisory firm, again has been named to Vault's annual "Best Places to Work" lists. Chartis ranked No. 15 among the Best Boutique Consulting Firms and No. 23 among the Top 50 Consulting Firms, climbing three spots on each list since 2023.

"I'm proud that our focus on innovation, health/wellness, and diversity was cited as a differentiator by our people," said Joel Richard, Vice President, Talent Acquisition, Chartis. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to make a meaningful impact for our people and our clients—while positively transforming healthcare."

The annual award recognizes consulting firms that deliver a well-rounded work experience. To compile the list, Vault conducted an anonymous employee satisfaction survey measuring a multitude of aspects, including firm satisfaction, benefits, and work–life balance. Vault rankings recognize Chartis' commitment to its purpose-driven mission, its people-focused culture and client-centric approach as keys to the firm's success in this year's survey.

Today, Chartis also announced the firm earned three Best in KLAS rankings, including Best Overall Healthcare Management Consulting Firm for the fourth straight year, based on client satisfaction, by industry analyst KLAS.

About Chartis

The challenges facing US healthcare are longstanding and all too familiar. We are Chartis, and we believe in better. We work with over 900 clients annually to develop and activate transformative strategies, operating models, and organizational enterprises that make US healthcare more affordable, accessible, safe, and human. With over 1,000 professionals, we help providers, payers, technology innovators, retail companies, and investors create and embrace solutions that tangibly and materially reshape healthcare for the better. Our family of brands—Chartis, Jarrard, Greeley, and HealthScape Advisors—is 100% focused on healthcare and each has a longstanding commitment to helping transform healthcare in big and small ways. Learn more.

SOURCE The Chartis Group

Also from this source

Chartis Ranked Best Overall Healthcare Management Consulting Firm by KLAS Research for Fourth Consecutive Year

Chartis Ranked Best Overall Healthcare Management Consulting Firm by KLAS Research for Fourth Consecutive Year

Chartis, a comprehensive healthcare advisory firm, announced today it has been honored with three Best in KLAS awards, demonstrating consistent...

Leading Healthcare Payer Consulting Firm HealthScape Advisors Joins Chartis

Chartis, a leading healthcare advisory firm, today announced that it has acquired HealthScape Advisors, a leading healthcare payer consulting firm....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.