Chartis once again named Overall Best in KLAS for IT Services by KLAS Research

Chartis is honored to be awarded an overall Best in KLAS award for the sixth straight year. In this time of industry AI & digital transformation, Chartis has been awarded Overall Best in KLAS IT Services Firm for the second year in a row. Chartis also ranked Best in KLAS in HIT Core Clinical Implementation Leadership and Financial and Clinical Improvement Consulting.

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartis, a leading healthcare advisory firm, announced today it has been named the Overall Best in KLAS for IT Services for the second year in a row. Chartis is also ranked No. 1 in Financial and Clinical Improvement Consulting and HIT Core Clinical Implementation Leadership, receiving the highest client impact and satisfaction scores in these categories.

"Receiving the Overall Best in KLAS for IT Services award for the second consecutive year is particularly meaningful," said Ken Graboys, CEO of Chartis. "With AI & digital at the forefront of reshaping healthcare, this award recognizes our investment in and commitment to helping our clients develop and apply future-forward, innovative technology and digital solutions that improve the delivery of care."

The Overall Best in KLAS for IT Services Award is based on a broad review of scores covering 12 categories, including IT Planning & Assessment, Data & Analytics Services, EHR Clinical Optimization, and EHR Revenue Cycle Optimization. Chartis received an overall KLAS client satisfaction score of 96.5 derived from nearly 60 client interviews.

In November 2025, KLAS named Chartis a 2025 Consistent High Performer. The firm was recognized for high performance in three categories: Digital Transformation Consulting; IT Planning and Assessment; and Strategy, Growth, and Consolidation Consulting Services. Since 2021, the firm has received 24 Best in KLAS awards, including the Best Overall Healthcare Management Consulting Firm award for five consecutive years (2021–2025).

KLAS' data and reports represent the combined opinions and experiences of provider and payer organizations comparing how their vendors, products, and/or services perform when measured against objectives and expectations. Data gathered for this press release can be found in the 2026 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report.

About Chartis

The challenges facing US healthcare are longstanding and all too familiar. We are Chartis, and we believe in better. We work with more than 900 clients annually to develop and activate transformative strategies, operating models, and organizational enterprises that make US healthcare more affordable, accessible, safe, and human. With more than 1,350 professionals, we help providers, payers, technology innovators, retail companies, and investors create and embrace solutions that tangibly and materially reshape healthcare for the better. Our family of brands—Chartis, Jarrard, Greeley, and HealthScape Advisors—is 100% focused on healthcare and each has a longstanding commitment to helping transform healthcare in big and small ways. Learn more.

About KLAS Research

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Follow KLAS on LinkedIn. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

