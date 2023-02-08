Chartis Ranked Among Top 50 Consulting Firms, Best Boutique Consulting Firms by Vault

Chartis colleagues pointed to the firm's culture, work–life balance, and opportunities for career growth and development as reasons they love where they work.

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartis, a comprehensive healthcare advisory firm, has been named to Vault's annual "Best Places to Work" list. Chartis ranked No. 18 among the Best Boutique Consulting Firms and No. 26 among the Top 50 Consulting Firms—up from No. 35 in 2022.

Vault noted, "Chartis is well known for being one of the more employee-centric firms in the healthcare consulting space, with a focus on compassion and empathy that pervades both its internal and client relationships."

"We're thrilled to be featured in this year's Vault's Best Places to Work rankings and are particularly gratified to be recognized in five diversity-related categories," said Shannon Brownell, Chief Talent Officer, Chartis. "This recognition is testament to the powerful things an organization can accomplish by bringing together a diverse group of exceptionally talented professionals who care deeply about the firm's mission, our clients, and each other."

The annual award recognizes consulting firms that deliver a well-rounded work experience. To compile the list, Vault conducted an anonymous employee satisfaction survey measuring a multitude of aspects, including firm culture, satisfaction, benefits, and work–life balance. The 2023 Vault rankings recognize Chartis' unique culture; commitment to diversity, inclusion, and belonging; and approach to client service.

Today, Chartis announced the firm also earned two Best in KLAS rankings, including Best Overall Healthcare Management Consulting Firm for the third straight year, based on client satisfaction, by industry analyst KLAS.

About Chartis

Chartis is a comprehensive healthcare advisory firm dedicated to helping clients build a healthier world. We work across the healthcare continuum with more than 600 clients annually, including providers, payers, health services organizations, technology and retail companies, and investors. Through times of change, challenge, and opportunity, we advise the industry on how to navigate disruption, pursue growth, achieve financial sustainability, unleash technology, improve care models and operations, enhance clinical quality and safety, and advance health equity. The teams we convene bring deep industry expertise and industry-leading innovation, enabling clients to achieve transformational results and create positive societal impact. Learn more .

