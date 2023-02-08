Chartis Ranked Best Overall Healthcare Management Consulting Firm by KLAS Research

Chartis receives top overall "Best in KLAS" ranking for third consecutive year.

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartis, a comprehensive healthcare advisory firm, announced today it has been honored with two Best in KLAS awards, demonstrating its client impact and satisfaction. KLAS, a national healthcare IT data and insights company, recognized Chartis as the best firm for Overall Healthcare Management Consulting. KLAS also announced that Chartis ranked No. 1 in Digital Transformation Consulting for the second year in a row.

"We are honored to once again be recognized as Best in KLAS," said Greg Maddrey, President of Chartis. "Being recognized as the best firm for Overall Healthcare Management Consulting for the third consecutive year demonstrates our unwavering commitment to helping clients achieve transformational results. We're proud of the role we're playing in helping improve healthcare for patients and communities."

The best Overall Healthcare Management Consulting Firm award is given to the firm with the highest client satisfaction score across all management consulting categories combined. With nearly 150 client interviews conducted, Chartis received an overall KLAS client satisfaction score of 94.9.

Best in KLAS recognition is given to service providers for outstanding efforts to help healthcare professionals deliver better patient care. KLAS data and reports represent the combined opinions and experiences of provider and payer organizations comparing how their vendors, products, and/or services perform when measured against objectives and expectations.

Today, Chartis also announced it was named to Vault's annual "Best Places to Work" list. Chartis ranked No. 18 among the Best Boutique Consulting Firms and No. 26 among the Top 50 Consulting Firms—up from No. 35 in 2022. The annual award recognizes consulting firms that deliver a well-rounded work experience.

About Chartis

Chartis is a comprehensive healthcare advisory firm dedicated to helping clients build a healthier world. We work across the healthcare continuum with more than 600 clients annually, including providers, payers, health services organizations, technology and retail companies, and investors. Through times of change, challenge, and opportunity, we advise the industry on how to navigate disruption, pursue growth, achieve financial sustainability, unleash technology, improve care models and operations, enhance clinical quality and safety, and advance health equity. The teams we convene bring deep industry expertise and industry-leading innovation, enabling clients to achieve transformational results and create positive societal impact. Learn more.

About KLAS Research

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data, and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest, and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com

