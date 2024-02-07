Chartis Ranked Best Overall Healthcare Management Consulting Firm by KLAS Research for Fourth Consecutive Year

Chartis also ranked Best in KLAS in Digital Transformation Consulting and Clinical Optimization, demonstrating industry leadership in healthcare transformation.

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartis, a comprehensive healthcare advisory firm, announced today it has been honored with three Best in KLAS awards, demonstrating consistent client impact and satisfaction. KLAS, a national healthcare IT data and insights company, recognized Chartis in their annual 2024 Best in KLAS Awards - Software and Services as the best firm for Overall Healthcare Management Consulting for the fourth consecutive year. Chartis also has been ranked No. 1 in Digital Transformation Consulting for the third consecutive year and No. 1 in Clinical Optimization for the second time.

"We are honored to be recognized as Best in KLAS in three categories," said Greg Maddrey , President of Chartis. "Being ranked the best Overall Healthcare Management Consulting Firm for the fourth consecutive year underscores our commitment to helping our clients transform the way care is delivered and reshape healthcare for the better."

The best Overall Healthcare Management Consulting Firm award is given to the firm with the highest client satisfaction score across all management consulting categories combined. Chartis received an overall KLAS client satisfaction score of 94.5 resulting from more than 70 client interviews.

For Digital Transformation Consulting, KLAS interviewed nearly 20 clients, more than double other vendors; clients cited Chartis' ability to envision and drive true digital transformation by delivering a compelling industry perspective, deep domain expertise, tangible results, and value. Comments from Clinical Optimization clients pointed to Chartis' commitment to results, strong executive involvement, strength of partnership, and value delivered as notable attributes.

KLAS' data and reports represent the combined opinions and experiences of provider and payer organizations comparing how their vendors, products, and/or services perform when measured against objectives and expectations.

Today, Chartis also announced it was named to Vault's annual "Best Places to Work" list." Chartis ranked No. 15 among the Best Boutique Consulting Firms and No. 23 among the Top 50 Consulting Firms, climbing three spots on each list since 2023. The annual awards recognize consulting firms that deliver a well-rounded work experience.

About Chartis

The challenges facing US healthcare are longstanding and all too familiar. We are Chartis, and we believe in better. We work with over 900 clients annually to develop and activate transformative strategies, operating models, and organizational enterprises that make US healthcare more affordable, accessible, safe, and human. With over 1,000 professionals, we help providers, payers, technology innovators, retail companies, and investors create and embrace solutions that tangibly and materially reshape healthcare for the better. Our family of brands—Chartis, Jarrard, Greeley, and HealthScape—is 100% focused on healthcare and each has a longstanding commitment to helping transform healthcare in big and small ways. Learn more.

About KLAS Research

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com .

SOURCE The Chartis Group