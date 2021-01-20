Chartis Ranks Eka among Leading Energy Vendors for Second Year in a Row

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eka Software Solutions, the leading cloud platform for digital innovation today announced it has been ranked among the top five energy vendors in Chartis Research Energy50. This is the second consecutive time Chartis Research has named Eka among the leading energy vendors in this report following an evaluation of its Cloud Platform for ETRM.

The Chartis Research report provides a comprehensive view of world's major technology players in modern energy markets. The evaluation for Energy50 is based on vendor functionality, technology, impact, innovation, and strategy and validated with independent consultants, buyers and end users. Eka's platform-driven energy solutions scored highly across all key criterion, with leading positions in core technology, innovation and strategy.

"Being recognised once again as one of the leading energy solution providers by Chartis Energy50 speaks volumes to the strategic value our cloud platform provides to energy businesses. We are thankful to Chartis for this recognition that reinforces our remit to help our customers accelerate their digital journey with powerful and cloud driven solutions," said Manav Garg, CEO and Founder, Eka Software Solutions.

Unprecedented volatility in energy markets has established new functional needs in the areas of risk management, supply chain operations and other value chain functions, making it imperative for energy systems to be flexible to address the constantly shifting requirements.

Eka provides the only cloud-native platform engineered to accelerate digital transformation of commodity businesses, while enabling maximum agility with powerful solutions and superior integrations. Regardless of changes in geopolitics, climate, or development of disruptive technologies, Eka's Cloud Platform provides energy businesses the unique ability to integrate new functionalities, helping them to stay dynamic by adapting to new challenges as they arise and explore new growth opportunities.

Eka Software Solutions is a global leader in providing innovative solutions that help customers digitize and improve their direct materials business functions across agriculture, energy, metals, mining, and manufacturing industries. Built to accelerate customer's digital journey to the cloud, Eka's platform-driven solutions enable businesses to quickly adapt and overcome complex challenges in trading and risk, supply chain, business collaboration and financial management. Eka supports over 100 customers globally and has proven industry expertise in helping customers achieve digital transformation, solving complex business challenges in an environment of continuous change. Read more at www.eka1.com.

