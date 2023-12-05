Chartis Rated #1 in Data & Analytics Services in KLAS Report

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartis, a comprehensive healthcare advisory firm, announced today it has been rated #1 in the Data & Analytics Services 2023 Performance Report by KLAS Research, a research and insights firm. The Top Data & Analytics Services provider rating is given to the firm with the highest overall performance score, and Chartis received a 95.5 on a 100-point scale.1

According to the report, Chartis clients consistently express high satisfaction with the performance of the firm's consultants. Clients commented on Chartis' ability to assemble the right teams to advance projects, largely with data and analytics advisory consulting engagements, including developing strategies and road maps, doing maturity assessments, and establishing governance programs. Additionally, respondents cite often using the firm for data and analytics and operations improvement to enhance data quality/management, provide interim analytics leadership, roll out data governance workflows, and design and implement data governance frameworks.2

"Chartis is honored by this KLAS recognition because the feedback comes directly from the executives we work with every day," said Carl Dolezal, Principal and Co-Lead of the Analytics & Architecture practice at Chartis.

Adam Baker, Chartis Principal and Analytics & Architecture practice Co-Lead, added, "It's gratifying to know that we're helping our clients establish the data and analytics foundation required for agile decision-making needed today and positioning for the future of AI and decision engineering. This reflects our shared commitment to make healthcare better."

Earlier in 2023, KLAS also recognized Chartis as:

Best Overall Healthcare Management Consulting Firm (third consecutive year)

Best in KLAS in Digital Transformation Consulting (second consecutive year)

Best in KLAS in Revenue Cycle Optimization (Chartis acquired Chi-Matic in 2023)

#1 in the IT Advisory Services 2023 Report, a multi-year report with 27 months of client feedback

About this report

Each year, KLAS interviews thousands of healthcare professionals about the IT solutions and services their organizations use. For this report, interviews were conducted over the last 18 months using KLAS' standard quantitative evaluation for healthcare services, which is composed of 9 numeric ratings questions and 3 yes/no questions, all weighted equally. Combined, the ratings for these questions make up the overall performance score, which is measured on a 100-point scale. The questions are organized into five customer experience pillars—loyalty, operations, relationship, services, and value.3

About KLAS Research

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data, and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest, and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com

About Chartis

Chartis is a comprehensive healthcare advisory firm dedicated to helping clients build a healthier world. We work across the healthcare continuum with more than 600 clients annually, including providers, payers, health services organizations, technology and retail companies, and investors. Through times of change, challenge, and opportunity, we advise the industry on how to navigate disruption, pursue growth, achieve financial sustainability, unleash technology, improve care models and operations, enhance clinical quality and safety, and advance health equity. The teams we convene bring deep industry expertise and industry-leading innovation, enabling clients to achieve transformational results and create positive societal impact. Learn more.

