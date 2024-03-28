Chartis reestablishes the Greeley brand; Appoints Tim Barger President

Greeley sharpens its focus on helping clients transform medical staff services.

CHICAGO, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartis, a comprehensive healthcare advisory firm, today announced that its line of business focused on helping medical staff services departments (MSSDs) transform to elevate performance will restore its former name—Greeley, A Chartis Company. It also announced Tim Barger has been named President of the organization and will lead its strategic growth and enterprise operations.

With more than 200 full-time and independent healthcare leaders, medical services professionals, and consultants, Greeley is an industry leader in developing solutions to help propel the evolution of medical staff services. The firm's services include improving MSSD operations and credentialing, privileging, and enrollment processes through consulting and managed services; delivering CME accredited physician leadership education; and filling temporarily vacant Chief Medical Officer, medical staff services, and compliance positions with experienced professionals through its Interim Staffing practice. Barger previously led Interim Staffing for the firm.

"Tim, Sally Pelletier , our Chief Credentialing Officer, and the rest of the Greeley leadership team will build on Greeley's strong legacy in delivering medical staff solutions that make healthcare work better for organizations, clinicians, and patients," said Ken Graboys, Chartis CEO. "Tim and Sally have demonstrated exceptional leadership and vision supporting our clients in addressing their most critical MSSD and workforce needs. I look forward to where they take the organization next."

Barger brings 25 years of experience advancing organizational success through long-term strategic planning by aligning sales and recruiting, process optimization, and talent development. Prior to joining Greeley, Barger was the Founder and President of Talentum, a human capital management consulting firm.

"I'm proud to be leading an organization that sets the gold standard in our industry," said Barger. "Medical Services Professionals (MSPs) are the backbone of healthcare organizations—they influence profitability, efficiency, productivity, and care delivery. I look forward to working with our talented team and clients to help medical staff services functions achieve their full potential, contributing to elevated operational performance and the best quality of care."

Greeley is a partner to healthcare organizations nationwide, helping them optimize medical staff services for the past 30+ years. Through our three practices—Medical Staff Services Optimization, Interim Staffing, and Education Solutions—we help healthcare providers operate more effectively, efficiently, and profitably, ultimately making healthcare better for patients and staff. Learn more .

The challenges facing US healthcare are longstanding and all too familiar. We are Chartis, and we believe in better. We work with over 900 clients annually to develop and activate transformative strategies, operating models, and organizational enterprises that make US healthcare more affordable, accessible, safe, and human. With over 1,000 professionals, we help providers, payers, technology innovators, retail companies, and investors create and embrace solutions that tangibly and materially reshape healthcare for the better. Our family of brands—Chartis, Jarrard, Greeley, and HealthScape Advisors—is 100% focused on healthcare and each has a longstanding commitment to helping transform healthcare in big and small ways. Learn more .

