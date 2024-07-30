ChartPath and Third Eye Health Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Post-Acute Care

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChartPath, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) solutions for long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) practices, and Third Eye Health, the premier virtual care company for post-acute and long-term care, today announce a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the quality and efficiency of care in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and assisted living facilities (ALFs).

This partnership brings together ChartPath's user-friendly EHR system and Third Eye Health's expert virtual care services, creating a comprehensive solution for physician groups. The integrated relationship between ChartPath and Third Eye Health addresses the critical challenge of providing consistent, efficient, and high-quality care during nights, weekends, and holidays; care coordination and follow-ups; and access to reporting and analytics to understand the value of the care provided.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Integrated Telehealth and EHR: Third Eye Health's telehealth services are seamlessly incorporated into ChartPath's EHR platform, ensuring a consistent and efficient experience for clinicians.

Third Eye Health's telehealth services are seamlessly incorporated into ChartPath's EHR platform, ensuring a consistent and efficient experience for clinicians. Enhanced Care Coverage: Physician groups can eliminate the burden of covering on-call shifts, with Third Eye Health providing immediate virtual access to experienced physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants.

Physician groups can eliminate the burden of covering on-call shifts, with Third Eye Health providing immediate virtual access to experienced physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. Improved Satisfaction: Third Eye Health's dedicated telehealth providers deliver timely care, enhancing patient and provider satisfaction while supporting facility care teams, helping reduce readmissions and overall hospital transfers.

Quotes:

Buzz White, CEO of ChartPath: "It's gratifying to be in partnership with Third Eye Health as our missions and visions are so closely aligned. Our integrated approach ensures we maximize quality and continuity of care and communication while easing the burden of providing this care for the practices we serve."

Dan Herbstman, CEO of Third Eye Health: "We are excited to partner with ChartPath to offer a solution that not only improves patient outcomes but also enhances the work-life balance of healthcare providers. Together, we are setting a new standard for post-acute and long-term care."

About ChartPath:

Founded in 2012 and based in Austin, Texas, ChartPath offers a comprehensive EHR system designed for skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Known for its user-friendly interface, ChartPath's platform includes tools for charting, billing, and revenue cycle management, enhancing the efficiency and quality of care.

About Third Eye Health:

Third Eye Health is the leading virtual care company in post-acute and long-term care. The company is focused on providing expert medical care at the bedside, ensuring the patient and resident gets the right care, at the right place at the right time to help prevent unnecessary trips to the hospital. During nights, weekends and holidays, Third Eye Health offers immediate virtual access to post-acute experienced physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants through its proprietary technology, integrated into workflow and existing electronic health records systems, paired with a care coordination system and analytics and reporting platform. Third Eye Health is growing rapidly with almost 1,000 customers, including the leading skilled nursing, senior living, primary care provider groups, accountable care organizations, health systems and insurers.

For more information or to schedule a demo, contact:

ChartPath: Chloe Baker, [email protected]

Third Eye Health: Brian Dengler, [email protected]

SOURCE ChartPath