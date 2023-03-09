ChartPath Announces New Automation Platform for Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Practice

AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChartPath, a leading EHR solution for long-term and post-acute care practices, today announced plans for a new automation platform that will allow clinicians and caretakers to select from a menu of helpful solutions and integrations tailored to their unique business and care needs.

ChartPath has improved the post-acute care experience through an easy-to-use software that maximizes efficiency and profitability to give physicians more time to focus on care. With the new automation platform, users can choose the technology features most aligned to their practice style and patient requirements, allowing providers to save time, improve accuracy, and increase patient safety.

Among the most notable benefits users of the new platform will enjoy are:

Spending less time on their EHR with more time to focus on patients;

Reduction of errors and elimination of repetitive work;

The ability to make more informed care decisions, faster; and

Access to multiple applications in one place, without needing to log in and out of several different point solutions.

"It's exciting to see the positive impact that tech innovation has on the healthcare setting, especially for the dedicated providers in long-term and post-acute care," said Buzz White, CEO of ChartPath. "The new automation and self-select capabilities in ChartPath are further testament to our ongoing commitment to those providing crucial care in the LTPAC community.

With the goal to create smooth transitions in and out of post-acute care facilities, ChartPath's EHR system makes the job easier for providers in skilled nursing homes, assisted living, home health, and rehabilitation centers. The intuitive platform is designed with patients in mind and fosters communities around healthy decision making.

Since its inception, ChartPath has grown to support over 250 practices, partner with more than 4,000 users, and has driven over 7 million encounters. To learn more about ChartPath, its unwavering mission and market-leading products, visit ChartPath.com.

About ChartPath

ChartPath is a custom-built EHR system designed for long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) practices. Based in Austin, the healthcare technology provider develops tools to serve physicians and patients and ultimately elevate the quality of care. The frictionless software is easy to use – from coding and billing to patient management and RCM – underpinned by world-class 24/7 support. ChartPath's top priority is to maximize practice efficiency and profitability by reducing the time and energy clinicians spend on technology and process. To learn more, visit ChartPath.com.

SOURCE ChartPath