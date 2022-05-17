Chartreuse Diffusion Extends Successful Partnership With Frederick Wildman and Sons By Joining Shareholder Group

Company that Manages Historic Chartreuse Liqueur Will Also Serve on Board of Directors of Leading U.S. Fine Wine and Specialty Spirits Importer

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frederick Wildman and Sons announced today the addition of Chartreuse Diffusion, the distribution company of the historic spirit brand Chartreuse Liqueur, to its Shareholder Group and Board of Directors. Wildman has been the U.S. importer of Chartreuse Liqueur since 1989 and has partnered with Chartreuse Diffusion to further build one of the most unique and highly desired brands in bars and restaurants across the U.S.

"We are delighted to take this important next step in what has already been a long and fruitful relationship," said Emmanuel Delafon, President & CEO of Chartreuse Diffusion. "We're pleased to be able to extend our special partnership with Frederick Wildman and Sons and support this unparalleled and preeminent importer that has done so much to bring Chartreuse to the U.S."

With origins dating back more than 400 years, Chartreuse has become a coveted liqueur, achieving cult-like status. Known as the "elixir of long life," the Carthusian Monks have continued to closely guard the mysterious recipe since 1605. Made from 130 herbs, plants and flowers, the sale of Chartreuse directly sustains a certain number of the 22 charterhouses around the world.

"We pride ourselves in being strong stewards of many iconic and important brands including Chartreuse, which is one of the gems of our portfolio," said Marc Hirten, President & COO of Frederick Wildman and Sons. "This new relationship with our long-time partner Chartreuse Diffusion further strengthens the bonds between our two companies."

Wildman's shareholders are pleased to welcome Chartreuse Diffusion to their ranks. Corrado Casoli, Chairman of Frederick Wildman and of Gruppo Italiano Vini, Wildman's principal shareholder, expressed particular praise for this important achievement on behalf of the company.

"Chartreuse Diffusion becoming a shareholder further reinforces our top position among U.S. fine wine and specialty spirits importers," Mr. Casoli said. "Chartreuse Diffusion has done so much to help support the Carthusian order and their centuries-long tradition and we are proud to have them as part of our shareholder group."

"This is a momentous day in the continued growth of Frederick Wildman and Sons," said Laurent d'Harcourt, CEO of Champagne Pol Roger, commenting on behalf of the French shareholders. "Chartreuse Liqueur's marketplace importance in the U.S. is very special, and with the parent company Chartreuse Diffusion joining the Board, we look forward to further strengthening the bond that exists between the French Shareholders and Wildman."

ABOUT FREDERICK WILDMAN AND SONS



Frederick Wildman and Sons is a New York based fine wine importer offering the leading properties from France, Italy, Spain, Argentina, and other regions. The portfolio includes more than 75 brands, including: Pol Roger, Olivier Leflaive, Pascal Jolivet, Château Fuissé, Famille Hugel, Domaine Faiveley, Marchesi di Barolo, as well as Cantine Riunite; CIV's full portfolio, and the fine wines of Gruppo Italiano Vini including Nino Negri, Santi and Re Manfredi. For more information, visit frederickwildman.com.

ABOUT CHARTREUSE DIFFUSION AND CHARTREUSE LIQUEUR



The Chartreuse company, located in the French Alps, has been making and selling Chartreuse for hundreds of years. Solely owned by the Carthusian monks, the mission is to contribute to sustaining the Carthusian order. This unique business model is based on service and long-term approach and enables to take into account not only the economic growth but the social, local and environmental aspects. Established in 1970, Chartreuse Diffusion has been tasked with managing the marketing and distribution for the Chartreuse Liqueur with the primary intent to further sustain the Carthusian order.

