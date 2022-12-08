Chartright Air Group adds two new mid-size private jets to its growing fleet of managed aircraft

The Cessna Citation X is the fastest cross-continental private jet well-suited for short, medium, and long-range flying

The Cessna Citation Excel provides a great experience to leisure and business travelers with the roomiest cabin in its class of corporate jets

Chartright Air Group continues to add flexible aircraft charter options to its fleet with the arrival of the Citation X and Citation Excel

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartright Air Group has announced that it has added two new Cessna aircraft, a Citation X and Citation Excel. The Cessna Citation X will be based at the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport (YHM). Manufactured by Cessna, the aircraft has a range of 3,000 nm and a cruise speed of 525 knots, making it the fastest cross-continental private jet in the world. The aircraft can accommodate 8 passengers onboard, and the combination of cabin size and economics makes Citation X well-suited for short, medium, and long-range flying.

The Cessna Citation X

The Cessna Citation Excel will be based in Chartright Air Group's newest FBO located at the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport. The Citation Excel, a mid-size jet, offers impressive performance, reliability, and comfort. The aircraft can accommodate 7 passengers on board and can fly non-stop at 1,700 nautical miles at a cruise speed of 420 knots. The Citation Excel provides a great experience to leisure and business travelers with the roomiest cabin in its class of corporate jets.

Both aircraft are available for charter.

About Chartright Air Group:

For over 35 years, Chartright Air Group has been Canada's Leader in Private Aviation, managing a fleet of 55 aircraft. Chartright Air Group offers an unparalleled flight experience to many destinations around the world. Sales and service are available 24/7.

To charter the Citation X or Citation Excel, please contact us at 1-800-595-9395 or by email: [email protected]

Visit https://chartright.com/ for more information

