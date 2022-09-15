Chartright Air Group installs Canada's First Rockwell Collins Pro Line Fusion avionics suite in a Bombardier Challenger 604

Chartright Air Group, in conjunction with Mid Canada Mod Centre, has accomplished the first installation of a Rockwell Collins Pro Line Fusion flight deck in a Canadian Challenger 604.

The Pro Line Fusion integrated avionics system replaced the factory-installed CRT displays with three 14.1-inch widescreen displays, featuring advanced graphics, configurable windows, and a touchscreen interface.

Andrew Money , Chief Pilot of Chartright Air Group, led the effort to achieve Transport Canada Differences pilot training.

Canada’s First Rockwell Collins Pro Line Fusion avionics suite installed in a Bombardier Challenger 604. Image attribution: Stephen McMillen

The Pro Line Fusion avionics suite provides enhanced efficiency, reliability, and safety. The system includes the following features: Synthetic vision, Touch screen interactive maps, Multi scan weather radar with advanced predictive threat assessment, Advanced flight management system, Localizer performance with vertical guidance, Future Air navigation system capabilities for overseas and continental digital ATC comms, and Controller pilot data link communication capability for flights within Europe.

The upgraded flight deck reduces pilots' workload and improves operational efficiencies. The Pro Line Fusion Avionics organizes data by phases of flight, allowing pilots to better focus on the task at hand.

"The Pro Line Fusion integrated avionics system installation marks another first in Canada accomplishment for Chartright Air Group, demonstrating the commendable capability of our aircraft maintenance business unit working with our partners," says Constantine Tsokas, Vice President Maintenance, Chartright Air Group.

Along with the Pro Line Fusion upgrade, the Challenger 604 underwent a 96-month airframe inspection, GoGo 5G internet installation, full exterior paint, and an interior refresh.

About Chartright Air Group

For over 30 years Chartright has led the way in business aviation in Canada, evolving into one of the most trusted and innovative providers of business and private jet services in North America.

Chartright Air Group is a Transport Canada Approved Maintenance Organization (AMO #196-92) with an approved Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Maintenance Implementation Procedure (MIP). We pride ourselves on the quality and efficient service our clients have come to value. Our experienced and skilled maintenance engineers perform to the industry's highest standards.

About Mid Canada Mods

At Mid-Canada Mod Center (MC2), our core business is the installation, modification, and certification of avionics systems for a broad range of aircraft types, including business, commercial and special missions. Headquartered at Toronto, Canada's Lester B Pearson International Airport (CYYZ) with an additional facility in Waterloo, Canada (CYKF) our focus is developing avionics solutions for single and multi-engine, GA, and large aircraft. Our team of avionics experts specializes in WAAS FMS with LPV, cabin entertainment and communication systems, and cockpit redesign and modernization. Our expertise includes TCAS, EGPWS, TAWS, RVSM, and EFB applications.

