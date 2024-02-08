ChartSwap Achieves HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-year Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-year (r2) Certification validates ChartSwap is committed to strong cybersecurity and protecting sensitive data.

HOUSTON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChartSwap, a leading provider of business to business (B2B) medical and billing records exchange, today announced its *ChartSwap platform has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification demonstrates that the organization's *ChartSwap platform has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places ChartSwap in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"At ChartSwap, our number one priority is to provide the best solutions to the clients we serve and understand the critical importance of data compliance and security." said Nate Kelly, president at ChartSwap. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving the rigorous HITRUST r2 Certification."

"HITRUST certification is globally recognized as validation that information security and privacy controls are effective and compliant with various regulations. HITRUST certification is considered the gold standard because of the comprehensiveness and applicability of the control requirements, depth of the assurance process, and level of oversight that ensures accuracy," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer at HITRUST.

About ChartSwap

ChartSwap is a fast, simple and secure business-to-business (B2B) medical and billing record exchange solution – connecting a rapidly expanding network of requestors and providers. Our mission is to revolutionize the way personal health information (PHI) is transmitted, improving efficiency and reducing costs on both sides of the medical record retrieval process. Security and data protection are our top priorities. ChartSwap is SOC II Type 2 certified and 100% HIPAA secure. Visit www.chartswap.com to get started.

*ChartSwap's platforms/systems certified: [FACILITIES] Microsoft Azure (Data Center) managed by Microsoft Azure located in Redmond, WA, United States of America, Amazon web Services (AWS) (Data Center) managed by Amazon AWS located in Seattle, WA, United States of America, Salesforce (Data Center) managed by Salesforce located in San Fransisco, CA, United States of America, Chartswap Office (Office) located in Houston, TX, United States of America [PLATFORMS] ChartSwap residing at Amazon web Services (AWS), Chartswap Office, Microsoft Azure, and Salesforce

