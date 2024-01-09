Chartwell Law Announces the Promotion of Eleven New Partners

News provided by

Chartwell Law

09 Jan, 2024, 15:05 ET

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwell Law is pleased to announce the elevation of eleven attorneys to partner. The new partners practice in ten of the firm's offices and represent a variety of practice areas.

Following the firm's recent rebrand and growth throughout 2023, these elevations continue to emphasize Chartwell's keen focus on serving its clients through strategic expansion across the country along with a strong commitment to nurturing talent within its ranks.

"Congratulations to our new partners," said Tom Strohmetz, a Founding Partner and Chartwell's Chief Communications Officer. "Their dedication to both our clients and our firm reflects Chartwell priorities—valuing both our people and the outstanding legal services they provide." 

Meet Chartwell's newest partners:

Lori L. Bethea (Tallahassee, FL) represents national insurers, large, self-insured employers, and local, regional, and national employers through all stages of workers' compensation litigation. She received her J.D. from Florida University College of Law and her B.S. from Florida State University.

Lindsay B. Cohen (Deerfield Beach, FL) defends general liability cases involving premises liability, personal injury, motor vehicle liability. She received her J.D. from Emory University School of Law and her B.S. from University of Florida.

Isis D. Davidson (New York, NY) defends workers' compensation claims on behalf of insurance carriers and large self-insured businesses. She received her J.D. from Hofstra University School of Law, her MBA from Fordham University, and her B.A. from Georgetown University.

Alexander M. Goerss (Miami, FL) represents national and international insurance companies in first-party property insurance defense matters and handles commercial litigation, real estate, trusts and estates, and tax litigation matters. He received his LL.M and J.D. from University of Florida Levin College of Law and his B.A. from New York University.

Angel M. Gomez (New York, NY) focuses his practice primarily on workers' compensation defense matters, representing insurance carriers, self-insureds, and businesses located in New York. He received his J.D. from Western New England University School of Law and his B.S. from University of Bridgeport.

Everett L. Hixon III (Chattanooga, TN) represents individuals, businesses, and insurance carriers in a variety of matters including commercial litigation, employment law, construction defect, general liability, insurance coverage analysis, and creditors' rights. He received his J.D. from the University of Memphis, Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law and his B.A. from the University of Tennessee.

Derek E. Lewis (Jacksonville, FL) focuses his practice on commercial litigation, consumer financial services litigation, mortgage servicing and lender litigation, professional liability, and property damages claims. He received his J.D. from Florida Coastal School of Law and his B.S. from Florida State University.

Graham Newsome (Atlanta, GA) practices labor and employment law, defending corporations and insurers in administrative charges and lawsuits. He received his J.D. from University of Georgia School of Law and his B.A. from University of Georgia.

Justin D. Siegwald (Miami, FL) is an insurance defense attorney focusing on first-party property claims and representing insurance carriers, third-party associations, and large self-insured businesses throughout Florida. He received his J.D. from Florida International University College of Law and his B.A. from University of Miami.

Caitlin M. Sullivan (Valley Forge, PA) focuses her practice on workers' compensation defense for insurance carriers, self-insured entities, and third-party administrators. She received her J.D. from Villanova University School of Law and her B.A. from Loyola University Maryland.

G. Weathers Virden Jr. (Ridgeland, MS) focuses his practice on transportation law and related matters, including accidents involving commercial motor vehicles, passenger vehicles, and other personal injury matters. He received his J.D. from University of Mississippi School of Law and his B.A. from Mississippi State University.

About Chartwell Law

Chartwell Law is a nationally ranked law firm with over 230 attorneys across nearly 30 offices coast-to-coast. We advise and defend multinational corporations, regional organizations, and independent businesses in matters ranging from workers' compensation and employment law to transportation, insurance coverage and more. Fostering a collaborative approach to legal services, we maintain a national presence while providing a boutique experience to our clients. https://www.chartwelllaw.com

Contact: Eric Kovac
Marketing Manager 
D: 610.638.6434
[email protected] 

SOURCE Chartwell Law

Also from this source

Chartwell Law Launches New Brand

Chartwell Law Launches New Brand

Chartwell Law, a growing national law firm, announced the launch of its new brand today. The comprehensive transformation includes a new logo to...
Chartwell Law Welcomes Michelle Greenberg, General Counsel

Chartwell Law Welcomes Michelle Greenberg, General Counsel

Chartwell Law is pleased to announce that Michelle Greenberg has joined the firm as its general counsel. Michelle is a veteran attorney who will work ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.