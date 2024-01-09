Chartwell Law Announces the Promotion of Eleven New Partners

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwell Law is pleased to announce the elevation of eleven attorneys to partner. The new partners practice in ten of the firm's offices and represent a variety of practice areas.

Following the firm's recent rebrand and growth throughout 2023, these elevations continue to emphasize Chartwell's keen focus on serving its clients through strategic expansion across the country along with a strong commitment to nurturing talent within its ranks.

"Congratulations to our new partners," said Tom Strohmetz, a Founding Partner and Chartwell's Chief Communications Officer. "Their dedication to both our clients and our firm reflects Chartwell priorities—valuing both our people and the outstanding legal services they provide."

Meet Chartwell's newest partners:

Lori L. Bethea (Tallahassee, FL) represents national insurers, large, self-insured employers, and local, regional, and national employers through all stages of workers' compensation litigation. She received her J.D. from Florida University College of Law and her B.S. from Florida State University.

Lindsay B. Cohen (Deerfield Beach, FL) defends general liability cases involving premises liability, personal injury, motor vehicle liability. She received her J.D. from Emory University School of Law and her B.S. from University of Florida.

Isis D. Davidson (New York, NY) defends workers' compensation claims on behalf of insurance carriers and large self-insured businesses. She received her J.D. from Hofstra University School of Law, her MBA from Fordham University, and her B.A. from Georgetown University.

Alexander M. Goerss (Miami, FL) represents national and international insurance companies in first-party property insurance defense matters and handles commercial litigation, real estate, trusts and estates, and tax litigation matters. He received his LL.M and J.D. from University of Florida Levin College of Law and his B.A. from New York University.

Angel M. Gomez (New York, NY) focuses his practice primarily on workers' compensation defense matters, representing insurance carriers, self-insureds, and businesses located in New York. He received his J.D. from Western New England University School of Law and his B.S. from University of Bridgeport.

Everett L. Hixon III (Chattanooga, TN) represents individuals, businesses, and insurance carriers in a variety of matters including commercial litigation, employment law, construction defect, general liability, insurance coverage analysis, and creditors' rights. He received his J.D. from the University of Memphis, Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law and his B.A. from the University of Tennessee.

Derek E. Lewis (Jacksonville, FL) focuses his practice on commercial litigation, consumer financial services litigation, mortgage servicing and lender litigation, professional liability, and property damages claims. He received his J.D. from Florida Coastal School of Law and his B.S. from Florida State University.

Graham Newsome (Atlanta, GA) practices labor and employment law, defending corporations and insurers in administrative charges and lawsuits. He received his J.D. from University of Georgia School of Law and his B.A. from University of Georgia.

Justin D. Siegwald (Miami, FL) is an insurance defense attorney focusing on first-party property claims and representing insurance carriers, third-party associations, and large self-insured businesses throughout Florida. He received his J.D. from Florida International University College of Law and his B.A. from University of Miami.

Caitlin M. Sullivan (Valley Forge, PA) focuses her practice on workers' compensation defense for insurance carriers, self-insured entities, and third-party administrators. She received her J.D. from Villanova University School of Law and her B.A. from Loyola University Maryland.

G. Weathers Virden Jr. (Ridgeland, MS) focuses his practice on transportation law and related matters, including accidents involving commercial motor vehicles, passenger vehicles, and other personal injury matters. He received his J.D. from University of Mississippi School of Law and his B.A. from Mississippi State University.

About Chartwell Law

Chartwell Law is a nationally ranked law firm with over 230 attorneys across nearly 30 offices coast-to-coast. We advise and defend multinational corporations, regional organizations, and independent businesses in matters ranging from workers' compensation and employment law to transportation, insurance coverage and more. Fostering a collaborative approach to legal services, we maintain a national presence while providing a boutique experience to our clients. https://www.chartwelllaw.com

Contact: Eric Kovac

Marketing Manager

D: 610.638.6434

[email protected]

SOURCE Chartwell Law