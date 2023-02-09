VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwell Law, one of the nation's fastest growing defense firms, is pleased to announce its continued expansion with the opening of four offices in Chicago and Peoria, Illinois; Ridgeland, Mississippi; and St. Louis, Missouri. With the addition of twelve transportation attorneys practicing in Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Wisconsin, Chartwell Law has twenty-nine offices and over two hundred attorneys practicing in thirty-seven states and the District of Columbia.

As the firm continues its strategic growth, focusing on key markets and practice areas, the addition of this well-regarded transportation team led by partners Matthew Hefflefinger, Garner Berry, Larry Hall, and Adam Konopka will serve Chartwell Law's clients throughout the Midwest and across the country.

Chartwell Law continues expansion opening four offices with the addition of a veteran transportation group. Tweet this

"We are honored to welcome this impressive group of attorneys," said Tom Strohmetz, a Founding Partner and Management Committee Member. "Their experience, particularly in the transportation industry, will allow us to expand the services we offer to our regional and national trucking, cargo, and logistic clients and their insurers. We look forward to combining our firm's national reach with this team's local experience and specialized knowledge."

"Our Trucking Team is delighted to be a part of the Chartwell Family," said Matt Hefflefinger. "We look forward to continuing to serve the interests of motor carriers and insurers while working in a collaborative and inclusive firm culture. We could not be happier."

Mr. Hefflefinger, of Peoria, Illinois, is a highly accomplished trial attorney and transportation industry expert. He represents businesses, self-insured organizations, insurance carriers, and employers in state and federal courts throughout the midwestern United States. He is a Martindale-Hubbell AV rated lawyer and frequent speaker on cutting edge trucking-related litigation topics.

Mr. Berry, of Ridgeland, Mississippi, is a transportation industry specialist whose practice covers various areas, including catastrophic loss, rapid response, cargo claims, and insurance coverage. He is a Martindale-Hubbell AV rated lawyer and holds leadership positions in numerous industry and legal organizations.

Mr. Hall, of St. Louis, Missouri, is a seasoned transportation law attorney practicing throughout the Midwest. He advises local, regional, and national carriers on immediate response investigations, safety policies, regulatory compliance, and general risk management.

Mr. Konopka, of Chicago, Illinois, has extensive experience guiding clients through catastrophic losses, from emergency responses through subsequent litigations. He also represents trucking clients in all types of commercial and contract disputes.

About Chartwell Law

Chartwell Law is a national civil litigation defense firm with over 200 lawyers in 29 offices across 37 states. With a team of experienced litigation attorneys representing clients in complex general liability matters, insurance coverage, commercial litigation, workers' compensation, and more, our focus remains on our clients and delivering strategic and practical legal advice to help them efficiently and effectively achieve their goals. https://www.chartwelllaw.com/

Contact: Paula G. Renaldo

[email protected]

Chief Marketing Officer

(954) 914-4192

SOURCE Chartwell Law