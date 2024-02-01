Chartwell Law Establishes Texas Offices

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwell Law proudly announces the establishment of new offices in Austin and Dallas, Texas with the addition of four veteran litigation and coverage attorneys. The strategic expansion comes on the heels of the firm's recent rebrand and significant growth in the Southeast and Midwest over the last two years.

Chartwell's expansion to Texas reflects increasing client demand for high-quality legal representation in the state and the firm's dedication to solidifying its presence in major markets nationwide.

"We are thrilled to announce our expansion into Texas," said Tom Strohmetz, a founding partner and Chief Communications Officer. "It is a testament to Chartwell's continued growth and commitment to providing top-tier legal services nationally. We will maintain the same level of service that has defined Chartwell while serving clients in key geographic markets."

"This powerhouse team brings a proven track record and wealth of experience, enhancing the firm's capabilities and strengthening its position in the Texas legal landscape," said Michael Diamond, a founding partner in the firm's Philadelphia office. "I have worked alongside Barrie and her team in the London market for years and look forward to working together with them as we establish our roots in Texas."

Barrie Beer, a partner in Chartwell's Austin office, handles first-party and third-party coverage matters, and defends contractual and extra-contractual claims as well as bad faith and complex damage claims across a range of business lines. She serves as coverage and monitoring counsel for several excess carrier entities and conducts training programs for insurance industry professionals.

Sheryl Kao handles first-party bad faith litigation and insurance coverage matters as well as bad faith claims stemming from residential and commercial insurance policies, complex commercial disputes, personal injury, and wrongful death cases.

Allison Vann defends claims throughout the state, ranging from complex business disputes to construction defect to mold remediation. Her insurance defense practice focuses on third-party claims involving motor vehicle accidents, dram shop, wrongful death, construction, and premises liability.

Amber Dunten has over 20 years of experience in Texas insurance coverage law. Amber provides coverage analysis and guides clients through claim handling issues and coverage litigation, handling complex claims, coverage issues in multi-party construction defect litigation, and Stowers demands.

About Chartwell Law

Chartwell Law is a nationally ranked law firm with over 230 attorneys across more than 30 offices coast-to-coast. We advise and defend multinational corporations, regional organizations, and independent businesses in matters ranging from workers' compensation and employment law to transportation, insurance coverage and more. Fostering a collaborative approach to legal services, we maintain a national presence while providing a boutique experience to our clients. https://www.chartwelllaw.com

Jessica Kaplan

D: 610.229.0192

F: 610.666.7704

[email protected]

SOURCE The Chartwell Law Offices LLP