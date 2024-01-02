Chartwell Law Launches New Brand

VALLEY FORGE, Pa. , Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwell Law, a growing national law firm, announced the launch of its new brand today. The comprehensive transformation includes a new logo to better reflect the firm's contemporary approach to the practice of law – centered on providing clients with a boutique law firm experience.

The new logo's circular, modern aesthetic aligns seamlessly with the firm's forward-thinking and client-centric philosophy. The rebrand follows several years of strategic and sustained expansion. Over the last twenty-two years, Chartwell has grown from a four-attorney workers' compensation practice with a single office in Pennsylvania to a national firm practicing all facets of civil and commercial litigation across the country. The firm has opened eleven new offices in ten states in the last three years alone.

"Our new logo represents Chartwell's ongoing commitment to meeting our clients' evolving needs as we continue to deliver exceptional legal services across the country," said Tom Strohmetz, a founding partner and Chief Communications Officer. "It is a reflection of who we are – dynamic and innovative, and looking forward to a successful future together with our clients."

To announce the rebrand launch, the firm debuted a new video on its website and social media today. See it here.

About Chartwell
Chartwell Law is a national civil litigation defense firm with over 230 attorneys in 29 offices across 37 states. With a team of experienced litigation attorneys representing clients in complex matters nationwide including general liability, insurance coverage, commercial litigation, and workers' compensation, our focus remains on delivering strategic and practical legal advice to help our clients efficiently and effectively achieve their goals. https://www.chartwelllaw.com

News Releases in Similar Topics

