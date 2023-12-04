Chartwell Law Welcomes Michelle Greenberg, General Counsel

04 Dec, 2023

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwell Law is pleased to announce that Michelle Greenberg has joined the firm as its general counsel. Michelle is a veteran attorney who will work closely with firm leadership to provide strategic advice and counsel regarding the firm's legal affairs and professional responsibility, conflicts and ethics matters, overall risk management initiatives, and employment policies and procedures.

"We are excited to bring Michelle onto the Chartwell team. She brings 25 years of experience and strategic thinking to our firm," said Tom Strohmetz, a Founding Partner and Management Committee Member. "Her professional accomplishments as a litigator providing strategic advice and securing favorable outcomes for her clients, along with her prior role as general counsel, are a tremendous addition to Chartwell."

Michelle is a 1995 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a 1998 graduate of New York Law School. She was recently recognized by NJBIZ as one of the "Best Fifty Women in Business 2023" for her significant impact on business and the New Jersey community at large. She expressed her enthusiasm about joining Chartwell, saying, "Chartwell's expansion, especially over the last few years, has been very impressive. I look forward to contributing to its continued growth and success, and I am confident that Chartwell will continue to deliver the best possible results for our clients."

About Chartwell Law 

Chartwell Law is a national civil litigation defense firm with over 230 attorneys in 29 offices across 37 states. With a team of experienced litigation attorneys representing clients in complex matters nationwide including general liability, insurance coverage, commercial litigation, and workers' compensation, our focus remains on delivering strategic and practical legal advice to help our clients efficiently and effectively achieve their goals. https://www.chartwelllaw.com/

Contact:
Thomas A. Strohmetz 
[email protected] 
Chief Communications Officer
(610) 220-0096

SOURCE Chartwell Law

