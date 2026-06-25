Chartwells K12 Celebrates a School Year of Turning Cafeterias into Hubs of Student Engagement and Education

Chartwells K12 is redefining traditional school meals with interactive culinary programs and events across the country

Global Eats and Farmers Markets introduce students to new flavors and cuisines while supporting nutrition education

Discovery Kitchen Cook-Offs and internship programs offer real-world, hands-on culinary experience

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the school year culminates, Chartwells K12 is celebrating a year of student engagement in the cafeteria through a series of events at partner schools across the country, elevating the dining experience from a meal to an opportunity for discovery, exploration, and hands-on learning.

Chartwells K12 Discovery Kitchen Cook-Off Navigate Students at MSD Pike Township

From farmers markets to culinary internships, Chartwells is making the cafeteria the happiest place in school by encouraging students to explore new flavors, get excited about nutrition and wellness, take an active role in shaping menus, and explore what a career in foodservice and hospitality could look like.

"Our goal is to encourage students to discover new cultures, build communities, and create curiosity that stays with them outside of the cafeteria," said Amy Shaffer, CEO of Chartwells K12. "From culinary exploration programs like Global Eats and Discovery Kitchen to professional internships offered through the Navigate Foundation, we're creating engaging, interactive environments for dining and learning."

Through signature programs and interactive events, Chartwells turned cafeterias across the country into hubs for educational and culinary adventures.

Global Eats Takeovers

Chartwells brought a world of flavors to life with Global Eats events and celebrity chef visits that celebrate a range of cultures and culinary influences. Students travel around the globe right in the cafeteria, tasting authentic dishes and ingredients. At Big Spring School District in Pennsylvania, the journey began in India, as students enjoyed meals and explored authentic spices, and continued throughout the year, heading next to the Caribbean. Beyond introducing students to new flavors, Global Eats events feature educational cooking demonstrations and interactive discussions to spark curiosity and create memorable food experiences.

Discovery Kitchen Cook-Offs

To foster culinary creativity, Chartwells hosted a series of Discovery Kitchen Cook-Offs across the country. The events give students the chance to refine their culinary skills, crafting locally-inspired dishes, their favorite recipes, and even mystery box meals with secret ingredients, all while focusing on fresh, nutritious food. Kayenta Unified School District in Arizona elevated the competition with a "Fry Bread and Chili" theme that celebrated local Navajo culture and traditions. Winning recipes are considered for inclusion in school menus, reinforcing Chartwells' commitment to student-led dining.

Navigate Foundation Opportunities

Chartwells is supporting students beyond the lunchroom with the expansion of the Navigate Foundation program at The Metropolitan School District of Pike Township in Indiana, Burke County Schools in North Carolina, and Stamford Public Schools in Connecticut. Through an immersive culinary and leadership boot camp, followed by a paid internship, students get hands-on experience in commercial school kitchens. By working alongside culinary professionals, interns gain real-world skills, helping them create career pathways from the cafeteria straight to the culinary and hospitality industries. For the 2025-26 school year, 26 students graduated from the Navigate program, with even more expected next year as Chartwells expands the program to an additional 10 partner school districts.

Farmers Market Partnerships

Throughout the year, Chartwells brings local produce directly to students with Farmers Market events. School districts host markets in partnership with local farms where students "shop," explore different foods and flavors, and learn about nutrition and budgeting. This spring, the Farmers Market at Harper Woods School District in Michigan included a live bee observation station, a petting zoo featuring 40 animals typically found on a farm, pony carriage rides, and representatives from the Michigan Farm Bureau speaking with students and providing hands-on learning about farms, agriculture, and where our food comes from.

Chartwells K12's commitment to student wellness continues through the summer with summer meal programs and its latest limited-time menu offering, Foodie Fest. To learn more, visit https://www.chartwellsk12.com/.

About Chartwells K12

Chartwells K12's goal is to make sure students leave the cafeteria happier and healthier than they came in, by serving food kids love to eat and creating custom dining programs. With more than 18,000 associates in 4,800 schools, ranging from large public institutions to small charter and private schools, Chartwells K12 is built on decades of food, education, and operational experience driven by top culinary, nutrition, wellness, and sustainability talent. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsK12.com.

Media Contact: Jonathan Squibb, Director of Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE Chartwells K12