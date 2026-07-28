Chartwells K12 Fires Up the New School Year with "Pizza Daze"

New limited-time promotion delivers fresh flavors, student favorites, and exciting cafeteria experiences nationwide for the back-to-school season

Chartwells K12 launches Pizza Daze , the first limited-time offering of the 2026–27 school year, bringing bold new pizzas and pizza-inspired favorites to school cafeterias nationwide.

, the first limited-time offering of the 2026–27 school year, bringing bold new pizzas and pizza-inspired favorites to school cafeterias nationwide. The nationwide campaign runs August 3 through November 1, featuring creative menu innovations, globally inspired flavors, and interactive dining experiences designed to keep Gen Z and Gen Alpha students excited about school meals.

Pizza Daze builds on the success of Chartwells K12's seasonal campaigns, including Dip'n to Flavor , Chili Days , and Bloom Into Breakfast , reinforcing the company's commitment to making the cafeteria the happiest place in school.

builds on the success of Chartwells K12's seasonal campaigns, including , , and , reinforcing the company's commitment to making the cafeteria the happiest place in school. New recipes continue to meet evolving National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program guidelines, upholding Chartwells' commitment to ensuring school district partners remain compliant.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The school year is back in session, and so is one of students' all-time favorite foods! Chartwells K12 is kicking off the 2026-27 school year with Pizza Daze, a new limited-time promotion running August 3 through November 1 that transforms the cafeteria into everyone's favorite neighborhood pizza shop. Featuring creative new pizzas, pizza-inspired favorites, and bold global flavors, Pizza Daze delivers a fresh take on a classic that students already can't wait to eat.

Pizza Daze

"Pizza has an incredible way of bringing people together," said Ashley Kakas, Senior Vice President – Marketing & Communications, Chartwells K12. "With Pizza Daze, we're taking something students already love and giving it an exciting twist through new flavors, fresh experiences, and interactive dining opportunities that make coming to the cafeteria even more fun."

With 98% of students listing pizza as a favorite food and a leading food trend for Gen Z and Gen Alpha, the Pizza Daze campaign celebrates everything students love about pizza while serving up creative recipes that go well beyond a classic slice. Throughout the campaign, students can look forward to menu favorites like:

Pizza Shop Favorites: From brand new recipes for Popcorn Chicken & Hot Honey Pizza and Dill Pickle Ranch Pizza launching with this campaign, to cafeteria favorite Hawaiian Pineapple & Turkey Ham Pizza and Cheeseburger Pizza, every pizza is baked to satisfy and built on flavors students crave. From crispy crusts to melty cheese and inventive toppings, Pizza Daze puts a fresh spin on a cafeteria staple.

From brand new recipes for Popcorn Chicken & Hot Honey Pizza and Dill Pickle Ranch Pizza launching with this campaign, to cafeteria favorite Hawaiian Pineapple & Turkey Ham Pizza and Cheeseburger Pizza, every pizza is baked to satisfy and built on flavors students crave. From crispy crusts to melty cheese and inventive toppings, puts a fresh spin on a cafeteria staple. Beyond the Slice: Pizza isn't the only thing on the menu. Students can enjoy pizza-inspired favorites like Pepperoni & Cheese Calzones, Mozzarella Stuffed Rip & Dip, and handcrafted flatbreads, bringing even more variety and excitement to lunchtime.

Pizza isn't the only thing on the menu. Students can enjoy pizza-inspired favorites like Pepperoni & Cheese Calzones, Mozzarella Stuffed Rip & Dip, and handcrafted flatbreads, bringing even more variety and excitement to lunchtime. Global Adventures: Pizza Daze teams up with Global Eats, a signature program from Chartwells, to introduce internationally inspired pizzas featuring flavors from around the world. From Korean Beef Bulgogi Pizza, Roasted Jerk Chicken Pizza, and Char Siu Style Pork Pizza, students can discover new cultures one slice at a time while enjoying a familiar favorite.

teams up with Global Eats, a signature program from Chartwells, to introduce internationally inspired pizzas featuring flavors from around the world. From Korean Beef Bulgogi Pizza, Roasted Jerk Chicken Pizza, and Char Siu Style Pork Pizza, students can discover new cultures one slice at a time while enjoying a familiar favorite. Made Your Way: At participating schools, students can become the chef with the Build Pizza Student Choice experience, customizing their own pizzas before they're baked fresh on the line for a cafeteria experience that's as interactive as it is delicious.

"Pizza is one of those foods that students never get tired of, but that doesn't mean it has to be predictable," said Chef Peter Gilhooly, Senior Vice President – Culinary Services, Chartwells K12. "Pizza Daze is all about introducing bold new flavors, unexpected combinations, and fun new formats that keep students excited to see what's coming out of the oven next."

Pizza Daze also brings the full pizza shop experience to school cafeterias with themed marketing, retail pairings, and schoolwide celebrations leading up to National School Lunch Week in October. Together, these moments help turn everyday meals into memorable experiences that keep students engaged throughout the fall semester.

As the first limited-time offering of the 2026-27 school year, Pizza Daze builds on the success of last year's seasonal promotions, including Dip'n to Flavor, Chili Days: Warm Bellies, Bloom Into Breakfast, and Foodie Fest, which brought new flavors and interactive dining experiences to schools nationwide. Together, these campaigns are part of Chartwells K12's ongoing commitment to making the cafeteria the happiest place in school by combining culinary innovation with student engagement.

About Chartwells K12

Chartwells K12's goal is to make sure students leave the cafeteria happier and healthier than they came in, by serving food kids love to eat and creating custom dining programs. With more than 18,000 associates in 4,500 schools, ranging from large public institutions to small charter and private schools, Chartwells K12 is built on decades of food, education, and operational experience driven by top culinary, nutrition, wellness, and sustainability talent. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsK12.com.

SOURCE Chartwells K12