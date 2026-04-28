Step Right Up to Big Flavor: Chartwells K12 Celebrates School Lunch Hero Day with the Launch of "Foodie Fest"

New limited-time campaign brings festival-inspired flavors to cafeterias nationwide

Chartwells K12 is introducing Foodie Fest, a new limited-time dining program that brings the energy and excitement of summer festivals into school cafeterias

a new limited-time dining program that brings the energy and excitement of summer festivals into school cafeterias The campaign kicks off on Friday, May 1, for Chartwells' annual celebration of School Lunch Hero Day and their 18,000 associates serving students in school districts across the country

Designed to meet student demand for both comfort and experience-driven meals, Foodie Fest blends familiar favorites with playful, unexpected twists through interactive dining moments

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwells K12 is turning up the excitement in school cafeterias this spring and summer with the launch of Foodie Fest, a vibrant new limited-time offering debuting in celebration of School Lunch Hero Day. Running May through July, the campaign transforms everyday meals into a festive culinary experience.

Foodie Fest is Chartwells K12's latest limited-time offer. School Lunch Hero Day celebrations take place on May 1, 2026.

Foodie Fest captures the energy and excitement of summer festivals, bringing bold flavors, colorful presentations, and interactive dining moments to students as the school year winds down. Inspired by students' growing desire for both comfort and experience-driven meals, the campaign blends familiar favorites with playful, unexpected twists.

The campaign launch ties directly to School Lunch Hero Day on Friday, May 1, spotlighting the cafeteria teams who make these experiences possible and reinforcing their impact on student well-being. The kickoff recognizes school nutrition professionals as the true stars behind the scenes and the Champions of the Tray. To commemorate the occasion, Chartwells associates nationwide will receive a special-edition hat celebrating their essential role in the cafeteria and school community.

"School Lunch Hero Day is the perfect moment to celebrate our incredible teams while also creating something special for students," said Amy Shaffer, CEO, Chartwells K12. "Foodie Fest brings joy, flavor, and a sense of celebration into the cafeteria, creating an experience that reflects the passion our associates bring to their work every day."

Designed to align with seasonal energy and student preferences, Foodie Fest delivers a rotating lineup of craveable menu items and engaging promotions that make each visit to the cafeteria feel like an event. Late spring and early summer naturally lend themselves to celebration, and this campaign taps into that mindset with menus that feel fun, fresh, and memorable.

Key elements of the program include:

Festival-Inspired Flavors: A curated selection of recipes brings bold, summery flavors to the menu, offering students exciting options that feel both familiar and new, including BBQ Turkey Legs, Mexican Street Corn, and Walking Tacos.

A curated selection of recipes brings bold, summery flavors to the menu, offering students exciting options that feel both familiar and new, including BBQ Turkey Legs, Mexican Street Corn, and Walking Tacos. Built-In Variety: Fresh takes on student favorites make for dynamic menus and give students something new to look forward to, from the Breakfast Banana Split and Lemonade Stand Smoothie to Beef Gyros.

Fresh takes on student favorites make for dynamic menus and give students something new to look forward to, from the Breakfast Banana Split and Lemonade Stand Smoothie to Beef Gyros. Limited-Time Excitement: Available only through the end of the school year and into summer, Foodie Fest creates a sense of anticipation and discovery in cafeterias with brand-new recipes like Pineapple Whip.

"Food has the power to create moments of joy and connection," said Chef Peter Gilhooly, Senior Vice President – Culinary Services, Chartwells K12. "With Foodie Fest, we're taking that a step further, bringing the excitement of a festival atmosphere into schools while celebrating the teams who make it all happen."

Foodie Fest continues Chartwells K12's commitment to reimagining the cafeteria experience through innovative, student-centered dining programs. Building on the success of previous limited-time offerings like Dip'n to Flavor, Chili Days: Warm Bellies, and Bloom Into Breakfast, the campaign reinforces the focus on serving food students love while creating memorable moments around the table.

About Chartwells K12

Chartwells K12's goal is to make sure students leave the cafeteria happier and healthier than they came in, by serving food kids love to eat and creating custom dining programs. With more than 18,000 associates in 4,800 schools, ranging from large public institutions to small charter and private schools, Chartwells K12 is built on decades of food, education, and operational experience driven by top culinary, nutrition, wellness, and sustainability talent. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsK12.com.

About School Lunch Hero Day

Now in its 14th year, School Lunch Hero Day is a nationwide celebration honoring the incredible school nutrition professionals who ensure students receive nutritious meals every day. To learn more, visit www.schoollunchheroday.com.

Media Contact: Jonathan Squibb, Director of Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE Chartwells K12