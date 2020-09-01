Chartwells K12 Continues Commitment to Employee Advancement with Second Year of Scholarship Program

OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just as children return to school this fall, Chartwells K12, an innovative dining partner to 675 districts across the country, is giving its own associates opportunities to enhance their education. Today, Chartwells announced it will continue a successful employee scholarship program, established last year in partnership with DeVry University, to help eligible employees in the United States earn a higher education degree.

"Over the last few months, we've seen our associates go above and beyond to serve students amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and school closures," said Belinda Oakley, CEO, Chartwells K12. "Their hard work and dedication are the reasons for our success, so it's important to us to continue providing them with opportunities to grow their careers. That's why our partnership with DeVry University to offer a series of scholarships means more than ever before."

In addition to internal training, development, and education programs, Chartwells' partnership with DeVry is another way they're investing in their 16,000 associates across 4,100 schools. Currently, the United States Department of Agriculture's requirement for additional qualifications in large school districts prohibits some employees from advancing without going back to school. Chartwells' scholarship program will help more employees who are eager to grow their careers and expand their educational qualifications.

In the inaugural year of the program, Tammy Pittsley, Director of Dining Services at Syracuse Academy of Science in N.Y., received a full scholarship, while three partial scholarships were awarded to Robert Michelon, Director of Dining Services at Jasper County School District in S.C., Jade Williams, Food Unit Lead at MSD Pike Township in Ind., and TaWanda Wright, Assistant Director of Dining Services at East St. Louis School District in Ill. Each has started their academic journey with DeVry towards earning their degree while remaining committed to the students and communities they serve.

Following the success of last year's scholarship program, Chartwells and DeVry will again offer one full-ride and three partial scholarships to associates who meet the scholarship criteria, exemplify Chartwells' values and show both passion and commitment to take their education to the next level. DeVry offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online covering 34 different career fields within five colleges of study. It was ranked in the 2020 edition of U.S. News & World Report's Best Regional Universities Midwest.

"We are proud to partner with an outstanding organization like Chartwells that values and invests in the development of their associates by providing access to educational opportunities, including our scholarship program and partnership benefits that can make obtaining a higher degree more accessible," said Amy Edwards, DeVry's national director of Partner Engagement.

The application process for the DeVry University Chartwells Scholarship opens on September 14, 2020, and the application deadline is October 12, 2020. Recipients will be announced in November 2020. To apply for the DeVry University Chartwells Scholarship or gather more details on eligibility and restrictions, visit https://partner.devry.edu/chartwells.

All Chartwells K12 associates who apply and are not selected among the group of scholarship recipients will still benefit from a tuition savings at DeVry, as well as a complimentary course thanks to DeVry's Jumpstart Your Education program.

About Chartwells K12

Chartwells K12's goal is to make sure students leave the cafeteria happier and healthier than they came in, by serving food kids love to eat and creating custom dining programs. With more than 16,000 associates in 4,100 schools, ranging from large public institutions to small charter and private schools, Chartwells K12 is built on decades of food, education and operational experience driven by top culinary, nutrition, wellness, and sustainability talent. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsK12.com.

About DeVry University

DeVry University's mission is to foster student learning through high-quality, career-oriented education integrating technology, business, science and the arts. Founded in 1931, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online within its six areas of study: Accounting, Business, Healthcare, Technology, Liberal Arts, and Media Arts & Technology. The university is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org/). To learn more about DeVry University, visit devry.edu.

