Chartwells K12 Levels Up Nutrition Education with New "Nutrition: Game On" Program for Elementary Students

Immersive year-round program transforms school cafeterias into interactive learning environments where healthy habits become an adventure

Chartwells K12 launches Nutrition: Game On , a new year-round elementary nutrition education program that combines storytelling, movement, taste tests, hands-on activities and interactive cafeteria experiences to make healthy eating fun.

, a new year-round elementary nutrition education program that combines storytelling, movement, taste tests, hands-on activities and interactive cafeteria experiences to make healthy eating fun. As students head back to school, the program welcomes them into the Level Up Café, where students complete monthly nutrition quests, earn collectible badges, and interact with engaging characters to inspire curiosity and healthy habits.

Nutrition: Game On reinforces Chartwells K12's commitment to making the cafeteria the happiest place in school by transforming everyday meals into meaningful educational experiences.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As students return to classrooms across the country, Chartwells K12 is giving them another reason to look forward to lunchtime with the launch of Nutrition: Game On, a new elementary program that transforms school cafeterias into immersive destinations for culinary discovery. Through chef-inspired recipes, exciting taste tests, globally inspired flavors, and hands-on experiences, students are encouraged to explore new foods while building healthy habits through storytelling, movement, and interactive nutrition education.

Chartwells K12 Nutrition: Game On

"Back-to-school is the perfect time to inspire healthy routines for students," said Amy Shaffer, CEO of Chartwells K12. "Every meal is an opportunity to spark curiosity. When students are excited to try a new recipe, taste a new ingredient, or explore flavors from around the world, nutrition becomes something they experience, not something they're taught. Nutrition: Game On reflects our belief that the cafeteria is so much more than a place to eat. It's where great food inspires discovery, confidence, and healthy habits to last a lifetime."

At the heart of the program is the Level Up Café, where chef-inspired menu features and interactive dining experiences bring each month's adventure to life. Whether students are enjoying a Cherry Limeade Smoothie Bowl during Brain Food month, taking a bite of Golden Turmeric Brown Rice while learning how herbs and spices transform familiar recipes, exploring the farm-to-table journey with a fresh Chicken Caesar Wrap, or discovering globally inspired flavors through Tandoori Tofu and Mango Lassi, every meal becomes an opportunity to explore new ingredients, expand their palates, and connect great food with positive nutrition.

Program characters Dani and Leo, along with Chef Sizzle, Hailey Harvest, Clara Curious, Mei Market, and Max Motion, guide students through each quest with chef demonstrations, tastings, science activities, movement challenges, and take-home learning experiences. As students complete each adventure, they earn badges and watch their progress unfold on an interactive cafeteria game board, reinforcing healthy habits one quest at a time.

"Students learn best when they're actively engaged, and the best nutrition lesson often starts with a great meal," said Ashley Kakas, Senior Vice President – Marketing & Communications, Chartwells K12. "Nutrition: Game On combines foods students love with new flavors, memorable characters, and interactive experiences that make trying something new exciting. We're creating cafeteria moments that inspire curiosity, encourage exploration, and help students build healthy habits one bite at a time."

Launching for the 2026–27 school year, Nutrition: Game On reflects Chartwells K12's food-first approach to student engagement, pairing chef-driven menus with immersive experiences designed around today's students' interests. Guided by generational insights, the company continues to evolve school dining through restaurant-inspired limited-time offerings like Pizza Daze, globally influenced menus, and interactive nutrition programming that encourage students to explore new flavors while building lifelong healthy habits. Together, these initiatives reinforce Chartwells' commitment to making the cafeteria the happiest place in school.

About Chartwells K12

Chartwells K12's goal is to make sure students leave the cafeteria happier and healthier than they came in, by serving food kids love to eat and creating custom dining programs. With more than 19,000 associates in 5,000 schools, ranging from large public institutions to small charter and private schools, Chartwells K12 is built on decades of food, education, and operational experience driven by top culinary, nutrition, wellness, and sustainability talent. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsK12.com.

Media Contact: Jonathan Squibb, Director of Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE Chartwells K12