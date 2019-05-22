Chase and Visa Provide an Easier Way to Get Around New York City with a Tap

Taking public transportation to get to and from work, school or home is a critical part of daily life but can often lead to friction for riders. More than two-thirds (67%) of riders have missed a train while waiting in line to reload a transit card, according to a recent Visa survey of more than 1,000 New Yorkers who take public transportation. Eight out of ten (83%) people surveyed said they have had trouble getting their transit card to work at the turnstile. And two-thirds (66%) have left or forgotten funds on a transit card, at an average of $35.10 lost. Customers can soon simply tap their Chase Visa contactless cards or mobile device at the turnstile to ride the subway or bus. Whether a local or visitor to New York City, the rider experience is the same – fast, easy and secure.

Today, about 20 million Chase customers have Visa contactless credit cards, and contactless debit cards are on track for this summer. That will also include debit cards for Chase Secure Banking customers, a low-cost bank account that opens Chase accounts to even more New Yorkers and public transit riders.

"Customers have been quick to adopt tap to pay and we've already seen it exceeding digital wallet use for customers who have contactless cards," said Abeer Bhatia, president of Card Marketing, Pricing and Innovation at Chase. "Now they will be able to tap to pay for their daily transit needs, and experience how quick and easy it is to checkout thanks to contactless cards."

Starting May 31, riders can tap to pay and ride at subway stations along the 4/5/6 lines between the Grand Central-42nd St. station and the Atlantic Ave-Barclays Center station, and on all Staten Island buses. Over time, all New York City subway lines and bus routes will accept contactless payments.

"Contactless payments have shaped the way consumers pay all over the world, saving valuable time and delivering a fast, easy and secure way to pay. We are excited to be working with Chase and the MTA to improve New Yorkers' daily routines with an easier way to not only get around, but also pay for the things they buy every day," said Dan Sanford, Global Head of Contactless Payments, Visa.

The Chase merchant services team also worked on the creation and implementation of a new payment system to help the MTA accept tap to pay for its new OMNY fare payment system. This allows consumers to use their own tap to pay cards and mobile wallets to travel, providing passengers a speedy experience at the turnstiles. The technology will be available to other transit systems.

The MTA is the first U.S. transit agency to implement contactless payments using Visa's global transit framework, allowing riders to use any Visa credential – whether it be a Visa contactless card, mobile device or wearable – with the same trust and security as any other payment processed on Visa's global payment network.

"This is another example of our sustained investment to help New Yorkers move around the city and find new ways of making it easier to get to where they want to go," said Al Putre, OMNY Program Executive, MTA. "We're happy Chase Visa customers can benefit from the new OMNY contactless fare payment system right away and look forward to delivering the new technology throughout New York."

Visa and Chase showcased how riders can tap to ride using Chase Visa contactless cards at The Visa Tap Room, an interactive event featuring a special performance by Liam Payne and appearances by football stars Eli Manning and Sterling Shepard.

Chase customers can learn more and request a new contactless card by visiting TaptoRideNYC.com.

