Chase Fisher Pledges $5 Million to Launch San Diego State University's Largest NIL Initiative

A five-year vision designed to elevate athlete opportunity, ignite community pride, and set a new standard for what's possible at SDSU

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chase Fisher, Founder of Blenders Eyewear, today announced a personal commitment to donate $5 million to The Campanile Foundation in support of San Diego State University (SDSU) Athletics. The donation, which marks SDSU's largest-ever NIL commitment and formally establishes the Chase Fisher Athletics Support Fund, will directly benefit the men's basketball program and its student-athletes, driving player development, recruitment, retention, and NIL opportunities at a national level.

"My vision is simple: to lift all SDSU athletes," said Chase Fisher. "I want every player who puts on that jersey to feel like they're building something bigger than themselves. I've been the underdog. I've been the one figuring it out, grinding, and chasing belief when nobody else saw it. We live in America's Finest City, and we should have America's finest athletics. This is where my journey began, and it's incredibly meaningful to come full circle — to invest in the athletes, the culture, and the belief that defines SDSU."

Drawing on his experience as an SDSU alumnus and visionary brand founder, Fisher will play a pivotal role in guiding the program's strategy to ensure athletes succeed through NIL and mentorship opportunities. With a commitment to donate $5 million to The Campanile Foundation over the course of five years, Fisher aims to elevate the men's basketball program by fueling player recruitment, retention efforts, and creating lasting opportunities for student-athletes. This historic commitment further cements SDSU Athletics as a dynamic hub where entrepreneurship and opportunity converge.

"With this landmark five-year commitment, Chase is not just investing in SDSU Basketball, he's redefining its future," said Jeff Smith, Founder and President of the MESA Foundation. "His vision goes beyond the court, empowering student-athletes to excel athletically and personally. By championing a culture of opportunity, Chase is creating a lasting foundation that will impact generations of Aztecs."

This $5 million pledge is a personal philanthropic commitment from Fisher and is separate from Blenders Eyewear's corporate sponsorship agreements with SDSU Athletics.

Expressing his "deepest thanks for this game-changing donation," Men's Basketball Head Coach Brian Dutcher said, "Competitive revenue-sharing is essential to attracting and retaining elite talent. Chase isn't in this to play the game, he wants to change the game, and this extraordinary gift helps us establish a new standard of excellence."

Driven by Fisher's NIL vision, the historic donation builds on Blenders' deep involvement with SDSU student-athletes, which included nearly $300,000 in NIL contributions in just two years, including a $100,000 donation to the MESA Foundation in March 2025. Laying the foundation for this next step, Fisher's personal pledge extends the impact from brand to individual, strengthening opportunities for SDSU athletes and the broader community.

"Chase Fisher's extraordinary gift is a transformative investment in SDSU Men's Basketball and a powerful reflection of the bold, entrepreneurial spirit that defines our university," said SDSU President Adela de la Torre. "Much like his journey as the visionary founder of Blenders Eyewear, this commitment mirrors the innovation, pride, and forward-thinking leadership that propels SDSU into the future—especially as we prepare to enter the Pac-12."

SDSU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics JD Wicker said, "This incredible $5 million commitment is a transformative moment for our Men's Basketball program. In today's highly competitive collegiate landscape, where recruitment and retention resources are more vital than ever, this gift provides the flexible, sustained funding we need."

Kicking off the initiative, Fisher will attend the highly anticipated exhibition game between SDSU and UCLA when they face off at the Steve Fisher Court at Viejas Arena on October 17 at 7 p.m. PT. Proceeds from this historic matchup, one of the first of its kind under new NCAA rules, will benefit the SDSU Men's Basketball Recruitment and Retention Fund.

About Chase Fisher

Chase Fisher is an entrepreneur and proud San Diego State University alumnus. Best known as the founder of Blenders Eyewear, Fisher has built a reputation for bold vision, innovative partnerships, and a deep commitment to empowering athletes and communities through both philanthropy and business.

About Blenders Eyewear

Blenders Eyewear was founded in 2012 by Chase Fisher in San Diego, California. Blenders produces a wide range of men's and women's sunglasses and snow goggles. Driven by a company-wide motto of "life in forward motion," its products are predicated upon a bold aesthetic that emphasizes progressive colorways aimed at active and lifestyle enthusiasts.

About The Campanile Foundation

The Campanile Foundation (TCF) is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and an official auxiliary organization of San Diego State University. It was established in 1999 to accept and administer all private gifts and donations to SDSU, including those for Athletics, and its mission is to support the university's students, faculty, programs, and capital projects. The Aztec Club, which is the official fundraising arm for SDSU Athletics, has its gifts administered by TCF.

About MESA

The mission of MESA is to build a highly competitive NIL program in support of Aztec men's and women's basketball while raising awareness for charitable causes in San Diego. By partnering local charities with Aztec student-athletes who choose to use their social media platforms and influence to bring awareness to organizations, MESA helps the San Diego community thrive while deepening the connection between San Diego and Aztec student-athletes.

